Make an informed choice Nov. 8

To the Editor:

This election calls for cooler heads to prevail. I believe the ads and debates are designed to create controversy so we take our minds off the real issues. In other words, it is showmanship.

Immorality and corruption have long consumed many politicians and the only thing new is advanced technology, which reveals everyone’s indiscretions very quickly and it reaches more people to influence their choices.

Politicians almost always say and do one thing in public and respond in opposite ways privately. Hillary Clinton composes herself quite well and is a good debater. She is very “polished and professional.” She’s been around a long time.

Then there’s Donald Trump. He’s brash, loud, impulsive, and unprofessional. He’s an outsider. What he can accomplish if he gets elected without party support remains to be seen. After all, the parties do own the candidates.

As in any enterprise, follow the money. Who stands to gain the most and how? Whose big money is riding on the candidates? What is the party’s agenda? Look at long-term goals.

This year we are forced to choose between the lesser of two evils. Neither party has any real leaders. However, this is not a valid reason not to vote. Don’t let anyone else make a choice for you.

— Marie McGillvary

Troy