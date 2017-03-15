To the Editor:

Right to Work is wrong!

It’s wrong for the middle class and working families. We in Ohio are surrounded by Right to Work states. Workers in these states make $681 less every month than workers in free bargaining states.

Six out of 10 states with the highest unemployment are Right to Work states, so the argument that right to work creates jobs is false. The statitics are staggering when comparing states that have and dont have right to work. So I’m asking residents of the Miami Valley to keep Ohio a free bargaining state.

— Joe Konicki, President UAW Local 128

Troy