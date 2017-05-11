To the Editor:

Congratulations to the Miami East High School Mixed Choir, Tenor Bass and Women’s Ensemble. The three choral groups performed at OMEA State Choir Contest April 29 held at Gahanna West Middle School. The mixed choir earned a Superior rating in class A. The tenor bass ensemble earned a Superior in class C. The Women’s Ensemble earned an Excellent rating.

The MEHS Tenor Bass Ensemble made school history by earning a Superior rating at district and state for the first time attending contest. Miami East Mixed Choir students are:

Daniel Baker, Alivia Bevan, Paige Blauvelt, Abigail Bollinger, Alyssa Bowman, Logan Brown, Alex Callahan, Hannah Carpenter, AJ Christian, Grahm Clawson, Dakota Collier, Chelsea Cremeens, Tyler Fetters, Hayley Fisher, Ian Gengler, Carynne Gross, Whitley Gross, Corey Hardcastle, Alex Heim, Chloe Holicki, Nichole Hood, Gavin Horne, Karli Jacobs, Levi Kessler, Karley Kinard, Megan Lawson, Alyssa Loughman, Gabrielle Lozano, Kaitlyn Mack, Kaytee Macy, David Maggert, Keegan Mahaney, Dylan Martinez, Meredith McDowell, Ashlyn Monnin, Cece Moore, Madison Moore, David Osting, Neil Pohl, Jayna Randall, Braden Redick, Bryce Redick, Holden Rich, Erica Ritchea, James Rowley, Kyah Rowley, Alexandria Shore, Ethan Slack, Brynne Snodgrass, Ryan Teale, Seth Teeters, Gavin Trabert, Jackson Tucker, Madison Urban, Sam Urban, Lilli Wackler, Jillian Wesco and Lindsey Yingst.

MEHS Women’s Ensemble members are: Danielle Abner, Alyssa Anderson, Brittney Cook, Hayley Fisher, Gretchen Frock, Angelique LeMaster, Gabrielle Lozano, Kaytee Macy, Grace McCalister, Rebecca Patch, Katie Pottorf, Erica Ritchea, Marissa Schellhouse, Brynne Snodgrass, Emma Vallery, and Lilli Wackler. Tenor Bass Ensemble Members are: AJ Christian, Grahm Clawson, Tyler Fetters, Ian Gengler, Alex Heim, Gavin Horne, David Maggert, Keegan Mahaney, Cece Moore, David Osting, Neil Pohl, Braden Redick, Bryce Redick, Holden Rich, James Rowley, Ryan Teale, Gavin Trabert and Jackson Tucker. The choirs were directed by Mr. Omar Lozano and accompanied by Mrs. Melissa Lozano and Mr. Ken DeWeese. Congratulations to these students on a job well done.