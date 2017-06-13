Festival safety concerns addressed

To the Editor:

Regarding the Letter to the Editor published in the June 12, 2017 edition of the Troy Daily News:

The barricades used during the Troy Strawberry Festival were filled with water prior to the event. A couple of them were either drained or leaked overnight, discovered by staff and refilled prior to the opening of the festival. They were monitored and kept filled to provide a barrier to a possible breach. The Troy Strawberry Festival is an iconic event in Troy and we strive always to provide a safe, family-friendly, and fun event for the tens of thousands of visitors who come from far and wide to visit our community.

Within the Troy administration, Mayor Beamish and staff pride ourselves on providing many ways to ask and seek answers to questions, concerns, issues, and ideas. The city has a Twitter feed, Facebook page, and website account. We even have a button on our website at www.troyohio.gov that says “Report a Concern.” Direct contact information is also published on our website, including my telephone number and email address. Daily, including weekends, I receive email messages from many citizens in the community who have questions, ask for assistance, complain about issues, and offer positive feedback on projects and programs we provide. In the case of the perceived safety concerns regarding the Troy Strawberry Festival, none of those avenues were chosen.

I would encourage anyone with any concerns, questions or suggestions to contact our office via Twitter, Facebook, website or telephone (937-335-1725). Only then can we make sure that we are responsible and accountable to our citizens, businesses, and visitors to this great community.

— Patrick Titterington

Troy City Director