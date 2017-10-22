Park district levy will help continue programs

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter to encourage the citizens of Miami County to vote for the Miami County Park District levy in the upcoming election. The park district has so many programs to offer that are free or come at a very affordable rate. We have always been interested in the parks and trails within them, but after having our daughter we also started taking advantage of many of the family educational classes that are offered. Our daughter has participated in Preschool in the Park programs, as well as the Eco-Splorers camps that are offered during the summer. She has loved all of them!

The activities offered through the Park District are numerous. There is something for everyone to enjoy with 15 parks as well as portions of the bike path here in Miami County. We are very fortunate to have an organization like this in our area that encourages us to get outside, enjoy nature and unplug from the craziness of day to day life.

Our family feels that the Miami County Park District has been extremely beneficial in not only educating our daughter about the environment, but also in encouraging the health of our family. We ask that you please join us as we vote “For” the Miami County Park District levy on Nov. 7.

— Trisha Elliott

Piqua