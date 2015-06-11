Thanks for donations for auction

To the Editor:

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum would like to take this opportunity to thank the following businesses for their support during its Nov. 8, 2014, Quarters for Our Quarters Auction.

We’d also like to thank individuals who donated including Clarence and Louise Vore and Carlas McFarland.

The event was a great success due to the generosity of these local businesses and individuals who donated items or services. A special listing of businesses, along with their address, has been posted to our “Sponsors” page of our website. You can view this listing at www.theyshallnotbeforgotten.org.

Thank you all! We hope you consider donating again to our annual auction to be held in the spring of 2015.

A1 Nails, Allison’s Custom Jewelry, Allstate (Patty Rose), Around About Books, AutoZone (Troy), Bob Evans, Brower’s Stationary, Bushong Auto Service, Dave’s Custom Detailng, El Sombrero, Erwin Chrysler, Family Video, Fitness Institute of Troy, Goin’ Postal, Great Clips, Grismer Tire and Auto Service Center, Hittles, Kay’s Hamburger Shop, Leaf & Vine, Mader Transmission, McDonald’s, Ordings, O’Reilly’s, Sellman’s Furniture, Sherwin Williams, Skyline Chili, Tim Horton’s, Troy Fish and Game, Troy Meats, Troy Sports, True Value, Wendy’s and Winan’s.

— Stephen D. Larck Jr.

President

Miami Valley Veterans Museum