Corvette-Troy offers thanks

To the Editor:

Corvette-Troy would like to say a special thanks to Marion’s Piazza of Troy for making the rare exception and delivering our 30 pizza to our annual Spina Bifida Children’s Christmas Party. This is the fifth year they have gone the “extra mile” to help us out.

Another thanks goes out to Santa, who made an appearance and handed out toys to the 25 spina bifida children and their 35 siblings.

A third thanks goes to the Tipp City Methodist Church for allowing us to have the party in their facility.

A final thank you is to those who purchased tickets for our 34th annual raffle held every September. Proceeds from this Corvette raffle allow Corvette-Troy to give to eight to 10 local charities, two animal shelters, and the Spina Bifida Association, plus provide the Children’s Christmas Party.

Thanks again, everyone.

— Shirley Lamka

Troy