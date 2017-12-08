There are good people doing good things

To the Editor:

I drove over the I-75 bridge on State Route 41 recently and immediately smiled. There was a long line of trucks from too many lawn care companies to count with workers outside in the rain making sure this intersection looks beautiful! It was so nice to see people working together to ensure the entrance to Troy is well taken care of. Thank you!

As we begin the Christmas season and the press bombards us with horrible, tragic, upsetting news … remember there are more good people than bad.

— Mary M. Watson

Troy