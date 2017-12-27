Holiday dinner a success

To the Editor:

On behalf of the board and staff of the Overfield Tavern Museum, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of our holiday dinners this month at the tavern. We hosted four sellout crowds totaling more than 140 people. We are especially grateful for the financial support of our title sponsors: the Overfield Tavern Museum Foundation and the Bravo family, as well as Bakehouse Bread Co. and Bryan Begg, who generously donated his time, creativity and culinary skill to prepare an authentically delicious and historically inspired feast for our guests.

Our appreciation also extends to the following sponsors: Haren’s Market; J. Hall & Associates, CPAs; Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance; Martha Mellon’s Interiors; Patriot Antiques; Sakai Japanese Bistro; Schirbyz Party Rental; Shields Lawn Tamers; and Winans Chocolates + Coffees. And our gratitude goes out to Terry and Karen Purke for portraying Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Overfield; Dick Steineman and the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen; the office staff at J. Hall & Associates, CPAs; Missy and Joe Duer of Indian Creek Distillery; Sycamore Spring Clothiers; and the Troy Foundation, which generously funded a wardrobe of historically accurate clothing for the museum that made its debut during the holiday dinners.

Finally, we owe many thanks to the nearly 20 board members and volunteers who prepared the tavern and served the dinners.

Troy is fortunate to have such an early, well-maintained landmark from its past; the tavern, in turn, derives great benefit from the support of present-day businesses and citizens in Miami County and beyond. Thank you.

— Ben Sutherly

Board President

Overfield Tavern Museum