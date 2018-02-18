Showing unity For Trinity

To the Editor:

My husband and I moved back to Troy where I had been raised and immediately became involved with different groups which promote our history. The wonder of all of these historical buildings is what brings people to our city. We have so much to marvel at, which is why we are concerned that we may lose one of Troy’s few remaining oldest buildings, the former Trinity Episcopal Church on East Franklin St.

We appreciate the work of The Family Abuse Shelter, but demolishing this historical church to expand in a landlocked area does not make sense. There is no real room for any parking, which is already an issue in this residential area. If future need for expansion comes up, the church will be gone and the center will move on. Our group, Unity For Trinity, had thought we had offered some good options for them to consider, but our efforts to talk about these have been unsuccessful so far.

The church was built in 1833-35 and attended by many of Troy’s early leaders. President William Henry Harrison spoke from the steps to dedicate the canal system when it was completed here in Troy in 1837. The land was donated to be a church, but it is also the earliest school building in Troy, used to educate children of fugitive slaves seeking freedom in the north. The present Episcopal Church has oral histories passed down, which say there was involvement in the Underground Railroad.

The Ohio Historic Preservation Office recognizes that the church is of historical significance. We have had a preservation contractor come and tell us the building is in need of repairs, but certainly not necessary to be demolished as unstable.

Our group has an online petition and we invite people to share our concerns over losing this church at change.org. If you would rather sign on paper, a petition is available at Three Weird Sisters on South Market Street.

Help us save this church.

— Rosemary and Wesley Jones

Troy