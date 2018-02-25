Coming together to support downtown history

To the Editor:

I have lived in Troy all of my life. When I retired, I became interested in my family’s history and the history of Troy. I have taken some of the historic tours of homes and other buildings in our downtown historic district and have come to appreciate the value of all of these buildings. I think the memories that these historic buildings hold for the people who live and grew up in Troy is invaluable.

Each year, more than 1,000 elementary students tour downtown Troy to learn about the Underground Railroad. One of their stops is outside of 22 E. Franklin St., the former Trinity Episcopal Church.

This beautiful and historically significant church has the last early-American colored glass windows and is one of only a half dozen buildings in Troy that date to the city’s settlement period (prior to the opening of the Miami & Erie Canal).

We need to come together and encourage the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County to work with the Unity for Trinity citizens group and your fellow citizens to develop a plan to restore the former Trinity Episcopal Church. I support the Family Abuse Shelter and want to see the organization thrive, but I believe there are solutions that could save the church and accommodate the shelter’s need for expansion. I believe that the Unity for Trinity Group and the Family Abuse Shelter should work together for a “win-win” situation.

I hope the people of Troy agree that bulldozing our history does not serve today’s citizens nor those of the future.

— Marsha Hall

Troy