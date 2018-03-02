Graham not worthy of Capitol honor

To the Editor:

Billy Graham 1918-2018.

Graham stood against much of what makes this country noble. He is not worthy of a spot in the U.S. Capitol.

“The wisest path to social harmony and unity is for Congress to leave religion to the adherents,” and to reserve the posthumous rotunda tribute for civic, secular achievers.

The Capitol honor of Graham violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. Let’s honor our civil rights leaders (Rosa Parks) and our fallen heroes.

Our secular government, and our secular public school system is under attack. Keep church and state separate. There isn’t anything religious about the U.S. Constitution, it is a godless document.

Lying in honor should be someone who served our country. Graham placed the Bible ahead of the Constitution, which is unconscionable.

— Thomas Shoup

Tipp City