Nation’s Capitol has many religous symbols

To the Editor:

There have been several letters to the editor recently concerning the appropriateness of the Rev. Billy Graham lying in honor at the U.S. Capitol. Let’s take a close look at our nation’s Capitol.

The religious imagery in the rotunda is significant. Eight different historical paintings are on display. The Embarkation of the Pilgrims shows the Pilgrims observing a day of prayer and fasting by William Breuser. In the Discovery of the Mississippi by DeSoto, a monk is next to DeSoto praying, while a crucifix is placed in the ground. Finally, there is a painting of the Baptism of Pocahontas.

Throughout the Capitol Building, there are references to God and faith. In the Cox Corridor, a line from “America the Beautiful,” is carved into the wall: America! God shed His grace on thee and crown they good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea!

In the House chamber, is the inscription, “In God We Trust.” Also in the House chamber about the Gallery door, stands a marble relief of Moses. At the east entrance into the Senate chamber are the words, Annuit Coeptis, which is Latin for God has favored our undertakings. The words “In God We Trust” are also written over the southern entrance.

In the Capitol’s Chapel is a stained glass window depicting George Washington in prayer, under the inscription, “In God We Trust.” Also, a prayer is inscribed in the window, which says, “Preserve me God, for in Thee I do put my trust.” In addition, there are statues of at least six religious leaders, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Father Damien, Brigham Young, Mother Joseph of the Sacred Heart, Father Marquette and Junipero Serra.

Here are a few more things to consider. Every session of Congress begins with prayer by a paid teacher whose salary has been paid by the American taxpayers since 1777. Fifty-two of the 55 founders of the Constitution were members of the established Orthodox churches in the colonies. Patrick Henry, a patriot and founding father of country said, “It cannot be Christians …” The First Amendment of the Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; This guarantees Americans the freedom of religious expression not the freedom from religious expression. Clearly, our forefathers never intended the U.S. Capitol or our nation to be void of any hint of faith in God. We doubt they would have any objection to the Rev. Graham’s remains lying under in honor at the U.S. Capitol.