Lovett gets things done

To the Editor:

I am writing to share my experience and support of George Lovett for state representative. I have known George for over 18 years and he has demonstrated on numerous occasions his professionalism and ability to get things done. As a lawyer and small business owner, he has assisted my family with all our legal needs and always broken through the clutter to get things done. I have no doubt he will carry those same attributes into government.

George has proven himself to share the same values we do here in the Miami Valley. Through hard work and dedication, he will fight for lower taxes, smaller government and he will stand up for what is right. I also believe George understands how serious the negative impact of the opioid crisis is in our community and will work day and night to address this issue.

We NEED George Lovett. Please join me in voting George for state representative.

— Marlene Wagner

Tipp City