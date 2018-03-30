Outpouring of love appreciated

To the Editor:

On behalf of my son-in-law, Tim Francis, his children, my family and myself, I want to express our sincere gratitude to the hundreds of caring Miami County residents, school faculty, not-for-profit organizations, business owners and friends from Shelby County for honoring Cheryl Stiefel-Francis in such an unbelievable way.

The outpouring of love and respect for Cheryl was unforgettable. The flowers, gifts and over $13,000 in donations to the Miami County Foundation have been overwhelming. Thanks for the many cards and gifts to Cheryl during her short illness along with the hundreds of sympathy cards that Tim and our family have received. Thanks to all who stood for long periods to express their feelings and admiration for Cheryl during the visitation.

The care that Cheryl and her brother Craig received at Kettering Medical Center was second to none. The doctors and staff were both professional and, above all, caring. After Cheryl went home, we thank God for the care given by the Hospice nurses. She was kept comfortable and they were so supportive and helpful to Tim who never left her side for over a month. God bless him and Hospice.

Our deep appreciation to Peggy Henthorn and Ann Bradl and all who attended the prayer service that Peggy and Ann organized. So many people visited the St. Clare Chapel at St. Boniface Church to pray for Cheryl and Craig. We know because of her deep faith and how she lived her life that Cheryl must be in heaven with Jesus. Craig’s brain surgery was successful and he has returned to work, a true blessing.

Thanks to Jamieson-Yannucci Funeral Home, their staff, the Rev. Doug Magin and the Troy Baptist Church for their care and support.

Thanks to all for the food for us and also Kathy‘s neighbors for their beautiful surprise when we returned to her home after the visitation. It gave us such joy.

The acknowledgements have been sent, but I want all those who prayed, offered support and encouragement, to know we are sincerely grateful beyond words. Like Cheryl’s last words when she would leave someone, I say, “God Bless.”

— Edna Stiefel

Piqua