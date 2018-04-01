Is Miami County part of the problem?

To the Editor:

Where have the Miami County Commissioners been all this time? A recent article in the Dayton Daily News revealed that the county commissioners are now concerned about a conversion of some 10 hours parking spaces into two hour spaces near the courthouse. The commissioners want to talk to the city of Troy and see the city’s plans to improve parking in the downtown.

Over the last several years, the city of Troy has been going it alone with the planning and work on downtown parking solutions. The city has implemented several changes. One solution that has not been implemented but continued to appear in study after study is the construction of a parking garage. Both the MKSK Plan and the Woolpert Study have suggested a parking garage as a viable long term solution. MKSK proposed building the garage in the Hobart Arena parking lots with a foot bridge over the Miami River connecting the garage to the downtown. The Woolpert Study suggested a parking garage in the city owned lot on North Cherry Street. Another Woolpert suggestion was to close the north section of North Cherry Street and construct additional parking in the newly created lot which Troy City Council is now considering.

Is the Miami County complex part of the problem? According to the Woolpert Study, the most congested quadrant for parking in the downtown is the northwest quadrant which contains the Miami County Courthouse and Safety Building. The study found that the county needs 130 parking spaces a day to accommodate people conducting business at the county complex, but the county provides no parking to address this need. The study found that 50 county employees use street parking because there are no spaces available in the county-owned lots. Would a downtown parking garage provide off street parking for the county employees, offer needed parking for the people conducting business at the county complex and eliminate the concern over how long a parking space can be utilized?

Is “The Livery” the solution? The best location to construct a parking garage is to use both the city and county lots along West Water Street and the proposed closed section of North Cherry Street. Can a partnership between Miami County and city of Troy open the door to the construction of a downtown parking garage? Would county officials respond to an invitation to meet with the city and discuss this vital issue? Can a breakfast meeting be scheduled? I’ll host!

Kudos to Patrick Kennedy and the staff at the Local History Library for suggesting the name, “The Livery,” for Miami County and the city of Troy’s new downtown parking facility.

— Jeff Schilling

Troy