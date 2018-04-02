Lovett supported for state representative

To the Editor:

My name is Daniel Reinhard and I am a long time resident of Tipp City, Ohio. I have known George Lovett for years and I am so glad to hear he is running for state representative.

As a small business owner, George has been a tremendous help advising me on issues pertaining to my business or personal matters such as estate planning. Through the years, George has exhibited strong leadership qualities by serving in our community in a number of ways including mayor of Tipp City. George’s conservative values and beliefs are very much in line with my own. He will fight to keep taxes down and defend our rights.

George will not be afraid to tackle the hard issues such as the opioid crisis that is devastating Ohio. It is people like George that make Tipp City a great place to live and raise a family.

I will gladly vote for George and I wish him the best of luck.

— Daniel Reinhard

Tipp City