Lovett is man for the job

To the Editor:

We feel George Lovett would make the perfect state representative for the 80th Ohio House District for the following reasons. We have known George for over 20 years, not only as an attorney, but as a friend of our family. We have always known him to be a man of his word and a very conscientious individual who truly cares for the people he represents.

George has been a visible member of our community serving his church, city council and mayor and many other local activities and organizations, too many to mention. His willingness to help people is very apparent by his resolve to address the opioid crisis in our communities, lowering taxes, supporting Pro Life, just to name a few.

If elected, we know George will be the person who can break through the clutter and get things done in Columbus.

Be sure to vote on Tuesday, May 8 for George Lovett for state representative for the 80th Ohio District.

— John and Dianna Borchers

Tipp City