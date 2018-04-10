Reader endorses Winteregg

To the Editor:

J.D. Winteregg is my pick for state representative.

I have been impressed with Mr. Winteregg and his conservative stance on issues for the past few years. I am pleased that he is running to be my state representative and am enthusiastically endorsing him.

J.D. supports family, life, the Second Amendment, transparency, responsible spending, cutting unnecessary regulations, and local control of education. Conservative legislation supporting these issues will put Ohio in the forefront of the nation in truly being a state where people want to move, live, and work.

On May 8, please join me and cast your vote for J.D. Winteregg.

— Mary Ellen Buechter

Piqua