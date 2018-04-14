Lovett is trustworthy, compassionate

To the Editor:

My husband and I needed a lawyer in March 2007. A business friend in Vandalia suggested George Lovett in Tipp City. He knew him to be trustworthy, compassionate and especially knowledgeable about the problems we have in making plans for our “senior days.”

We made an appointment, but due to health issues, my husband was unable to go. I called to cancel — but to my surprise — George Lovett would come to our house. We had our meeting; he took care of the problem and has been handling our “senior days” business with compassion, trust and updated knowledge. For 11 years.

We need someone like George Lovett in Columbus to fight against the corruption in both parties and who will remember the people in their “senior days.”

— Kathleen Wendeln

Tipp City