Winteregg will work for Ohio

To the Editor:

The mid-term election is critical to keeping the momentum going to restoring our country back to its foundational beliefs like the sanctity of life and marriage. In my view we have to vote for the candidates that will go to Columbus and stand strong against the political corruption. He is not a Kasich Republican. His faith and moral beliefs set him apart from the other candidates. He proved that to me when he stated that the opioid fight needs a faith based component!

I believe the best candidate for state representative is JD Winteregg. He understands economics, business, and education issues. With a lot of critical issues in education coming up, we need an educator like JD that has been in the trenches and understands how the issues will impact education. He will fight to protect the unborn, keep education strong for future generations, and will support our farmers. JD is smart, young, energetic, and willing to work hard for the people of Ohio.

Vote JD!

— Linda Ares

Tipp City