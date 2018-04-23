Support for fundraisers is appreciated

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter, I would like to thank the following businesses for their support of our recent FFA Alumni Silent Auction and Quarter Auction fundraisers. We appreciate their continued support of Agricultural Education and the members of the Miami East FFA Chapter.

Our appreciation goes to: Advanced Auto Parts of Piqua, Advanced Auto Parts of Troy, Around About Books, AutoZone of Piqua, Barclay’s, Beppo Uno, Biker’s Closet, B-K Root Beer Stand, Braden’s Café, Pence Family, Brower Supply, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buffalo Wings and Rings, Carried Away Salon, Christiansburg General Store, Cinemark, Classic Cleaners, Copeland Family, Countryside Concrete, Cracker Barrel, Drafthouse 311, El Sombrero, Elvira’s Antiques, Erwin Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Family Farm and Home, Family Video, Farmers Equipment, GeNell’s, Guys and Dolls Salon, Hinders, Hodge Family, Integrity Therapeutic Essential Oils/Brenda Coverstone, JD Equipment, Joe Johnson Chevrolet, Ken-Mar Antiques, Kim Thimmes, Koening Equipment of Tipp City, Koening Equipment of Urbana, Kountry Kruse Drive Thru, K’s Hamburger Shop, LA Tan, Loretta’s Country Kitchen, Luann Jess, Main Optical, Marco’s Pizza, ME Athletic Department, Miami County Agricultural Society, Miami County YMCA, Mojo’s Bar and Grille, Mulligan’s Pub, Olive Oasis, Ordings Party Time, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Peggy Kelly, Pence Family, Phyllis Harner, Piqua Guitar, Piqua Lumber, Poor Farmers RV and Campground, Reedmore Hallmark, Renee Woodward, Rocket Cleaners, Samorzejme, Sherwin Williams of Troy, Splish Splash Auto Bath, St. Paris Hardware Store, Stoneyridge Vet Service, Submarine House, SunDown Tan, Sunoco, Sunset Cleaners, Tackle Shack, The Andersons, The Mercantile, The Muffler Shop, Tim Horton’s, Total Team Sports, Tractor Supply Company, Treon Barber Shop and Tan, Troy Ford, Troy Sports Center, True Value of Troy, Voss Honda, Wag ‘N Tails Dog Grooming, Win Supply, Woodward’s Animal Nutrition, and Wooten Trucking.

Their donations and financial support helped make the events successful for both the alumni and the participants. We thank these businesses for their donation and the many community members that attended the events so that the FFA Alumni can support the many leadership and personal growth activities that the Miami East FFA Chapter participates in.

— Les Kinder, President

Miami East FFA Alumni