Lopez urges voters to pick O’Brien

To the Editor:

I am asking all my friends, clients, and Republicans to vote for my friend, John W. “Bud” O’Brien, for State Representative.

As Chairman of the Miami County Republican Party, Bud worked tirelessly to deliver the votes for President Trump. As County Commissioner, Bud cut $4 million from the county budget during the great recession. Bud has the experience, integrity, and conservative values to represent us in Columbus.

I’m proud Bud is my friend, and I ask everyone to vote O’Brien!

— Jose M. Lopez

Troy