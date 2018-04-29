Arbor Day yet another success in Troy

To the Editor:

On a beautiful morning, Friday, April 27, the city of Troy celebrated Arbor Day and the 32nd consecutive year of being designated a Tree City U.S.A.

This year’s event honored William Hobart for his service to Troy with the planting of a Spire Birch at Menke Park. Third graders from Concord, Forest, Heywood, Hook, Kyle, St. Pat’s, Troy Christian, and Montessori schools shared poems and facts about trees then helped to plant the Birch tree.

Pre-school students from Overfield School joined founder Julia Hobart at the event.

Thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Troy, each school received a book about trees for their school library. We appreciate the Kiwanis Club’s continuing support of this program. Thank you to all the City Beautification Committee members, Jeremy Drake and his crew from the parks department, Troy elementary schools, principals, teachers, students, parents, friends, and city officials for helping to make this year’s Arbor Day Celebration a success.

— Amy Cullis

Troy Beautification Committee Arbor Day Coordinator