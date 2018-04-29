Powell is young, energetic

To the Editor:

During my experience as a volunteer for Warren Davidson’s US Congressional campaign, I met many amazing people, and at the top of the list is Jena Powell. She is young, energetic, and conservative. As a lifelong resident of our district, a Christian conservative and a successful business owner, she has invested much time and energy into her church and community. She is honest, wise, and one of the hardest workers I know.

In my time spent with Jena Powell, I have seen her principles in action, know her character, and trust she will faithfully represent our values in Columbus: Jobs, life, freedom, and family.

I urge you to join me on May 8th, as I vote for Jena Powell as our Republican candidate for state representative.

— Jennifer Haddad

Troy