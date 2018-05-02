O’Brien the man for the job

To the Editor:

Please join us in supporting John “Bud ” O’Brien for state representative.

Bud is uniquely qualified to represent us in the 80th House District. He has both private sector and public sector experience. He has successfully owned and operated a small business. He has effectively managed an office of professionals.

Most importantly Bud has excelled as an elected official in Miami County. As the elected county recorder, Bud modernized the office to improve service to the citizens of Miami County.

As county commissioner, Bud has proven to be fiscally responsible and a true conservative. During the time of the recent recession when other counties were struggling, Bud in cooperation with his commission colleagues and the other elected county officials met the challenge and balanced the budget without raising taxes.

John “Bud” O’Brien has actually put into practice what others say they will do. Bud is a proven and respected leader in Miami County and the Miami Valley region.

He has the vision to improve the lives of the citizens of Miami County and state of Ohio. We urge your vote for John “Bud” O’Brien for state representative.

— Arthur “Ozzie” and Gail Haddad

Troy