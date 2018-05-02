Lovett a man we can depend on

To the Editor:

I have known George Lovett for over 30 years and I have found him to be a hardworking no nonsense man with a keen desire to help make this a better world.

George has a very successful law practice in Tipp City, and has also served the community as mayor, councilman, and as a member of several service clubs.

I feel that we can depend on him to do a great job in Columbus as our state representative. I would encourage you to vote for George Lovett in the upcoming Primary Election.

— Gordon D. Pittenger

Tipp City