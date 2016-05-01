After Prom committee says thank you

To the Editor:

The Miami East After Prom Committee would like to thank the following businesses and organizations for their support of our after prom. Because of these donations we were able to provide the students with a safe and fun evening.

Los Pitayos, Kings Island, Cassano’s, Arby’s, Frisch’s Restaurants, Steak ‘n Shake, Miami Valley Centre Mall, Miami County Agricultural Society, Shively Funeral Home, Terrance Allemang DDS, Murray, Wells, Wendeln & Robinson CPAs Inc., Lopez, Severt, Pratt Co. LPA, Conover Lumber, Walnut Grove Learning Center, Gordon Orthodontics, Cove Springs Grange, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Hart’s Automotive, Pioneer Rural Electric, Troy Animal Hospital, Koverman, Staley, Dickerson Insurance, Mark Bentley, DDS, VFW No. 5436, Troy Ford, Quality Landscape and Fence, Bengals, Troy Fish & Game, Cove Springs Harvesters Circle Class, KTH, Sons of AMVETS No. 88, Fraternal Order of Police, Columbus Crew, Alvetro Orthodontics, Josten’s, ME Athletic Dept, Elizabeth Township, MC Sports, Total Images Salon, Dayton Dragons, Road-Pop Stop, Schirbyz, Staunton Store, Red Lobster, Studio 109, JC Penney, Millers Meats, Green Society Landscaping, Anytime Fitness (Troy), Holly’s Café, TC Holzen Inc. and Piqua Walmart.

We would also like to thank the following individuals and families for their donations: McDonald family, Hodge family, Kelly Cook, Mike Rose Family, Linn Family, Ken and Marsha Deweese, Tom and Lisa Bergman, Brian and Crystal Younce, Sandra Lisle, Beth Culbertson, Slack Family, Haney family, Henley family, Bair family, Kristin Lewbe, Wilmer family, Brown family, Bodenmiller family, Angie Starry, Sandy Moore and Westgerdes family.

— Amy Petkus and the Miami East After Prom Committee

Casstown