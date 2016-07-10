Lots of options in Troy

By Josh Brown

TROY — The summer is typically a slow time for Miami County sports, with only a few events to choose from here and there.

This week, all of the season’s biggest events are happening at once.

Sports fans near the city of Troy will have three options to choose from during the week, beginning Tuesday with Troy Post 43’s opener in the American Legion Baseball Region 2 Tournament. Then this year’s Thomas Frydell Memorial Junior Tennis Tournament will run from Wednesday to Saturday, leading the the Miami Shores Club Championship golf tournament to round out the busy week on Saturday and Sunday.

The week gets going Tuesday night with baseball, with Troy Post 43 taking on Greenville Legion to open this year’s regional tournament. Last season, Troy was taken to the brink by rival Piqua Post 184, eventually winning the regional title with an 8-4 victory in a winner-take-all title game at Piqua’s Hardman Field, earning a trip to the Ohio State Legion Tournament in the process.

Post 43 eventually finished as the runner-up in the state tournament, falling to the Toledo Hawks. But when the Hawks were unable to make the trip, Post 43 took their place and went to the American Legion National Regionals for the first time in coach Frosty Brown’s almost-50-year tenure with the team.

This year has been more of a struggle for the team, though. After Friday night’s win over Piqua, Post 43 was 18-20 on the season and finished second in the WOL behind Sidney, which went undefeated through league play to take the top seed in the regional tournament. Troy, the No. 2 seed, will face No. 3 Greenville Tuesday at Duke Park, while Sidney will face Piqua at the tournament’s host site in Greenville.

From there, the winners will meet in Greenville for the title. The tournament is a double elimination tournament, though, and should the championship series go on until the weekend, the final game would return to Troy’s Duke Park due to scheduling conflicts in Greenville.

Then Wednesday morning at Troy Community Park, play begins in the Thomas Frydell Memorial Junior Tennis Tournament. The tournament has been split into 18u, 16u, 14u and 12u age brackets in the past, but depending on the amount of players that sign up, some of those could be merged with other age brackets.

The tournament, which has existed since the 1970s in some form or another and took on the Thomas Frydell name in the mid-1990s to honor a prominent figure in recreational tennis in the area, is also for boys and girls, with singles and doubles competition — including a mixed doubles bracket — and it also has a backdraw, guaranteeing each player will have at least two matches before being eliminated.

Last year, Craig Manges won the 18u boys title, Nate Kleptz won the 14u boys title, Blake Brumbaugh won the 12u boys title and Krishan Parmar and Thomas Clark won the 18u boys doubles title. Morgan Jones won the 18u girls title, Amelia Zweizg won the 14u girls title, Ashley Wombold and Morgan Jackson won the 18u girls doubles title and Wyatt Hench and Hailey Taylor won the mixed doubles title.

The tournament will run all the way to Saturday, with most of the championships decided on Friday and Saturday held as a date for backdraw championships.

The week will conclude on Saturday and Sunday with the 2016 Miami Shores Club Championship golf tournament.

Last year’s result was as close as possible, with Ryan Groff holding off Troy Moore boy one stroke — 142 to 143 — to win the championship flight. Tom Stickrod shot the tournament low with 139 to win the super seniors flight, John Mutschler won the seniors flight, Ty Nimer won the first flight and Brian Jackson won the second flight.

Earlier this summer, Groff finished sixth in the Troy City Championship, with Justin Weber winning that tournament’s championship flight.

