Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@civitasmedia.com

TROY — Troy’s Ciena Miller had a hat trick Wednesday night as the Trojans won for the first time at home this season, routing visiting Stebbins 5-0 at Troy Memorial Stadium.

In addition to Miller’s three goals, Olivia Westfall and Meghan Fiessinger each scored one goal. Katie Minesinger had a pair of assists and Caitlin Palivec, Arianna Garcia and Megan Mallott each had an assist.

Molly Miller made three saves in goal to post a shutout.

Troy, which improved to 2-1-1, had only played one other game at home until now, tying Wayne 1-1 in the season opener. The Trojans will continue their brief homestand Saturday afternoon against West Carrollton.

Tippecanoe 8,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — Four game in, and the Tippecanoe Red Devils still have yet to give up a goal, easily defeating Fairborn 8-0 Wednesday night at Tipp City Park.

Alexa Spiller had a hat trick with three goals, with Lauren Lester, Amanda Sauls, Lauren Weimer, Sydney Ignet and Makayla Stallard each scoring a goal. Allie Wasson had two assists and Abby Walker and Lexi Polansky each had one assist.

Tippecanoe (4-0) travels to Stebbins on Sept. 7.

* Boys Soccer

Tippecanoe 6,

Fairborn 1

FAIRBORN — Tippecanoe’s boys soccer team had little trouble staying undefeated Wednesday night, running its record to 4-0 with a 6-1 victory at Fairborn.

Andrew Debrosse had two goals and an assist, Nathan Hamberg had a goal and an assist, Mitch Colvin, Caden Smith and Wade Timmer each had a goal and Zach and Payton Bonifas, Hunter McGraw and Miles McClurg each had one assist.

Tippecanoe hosts Stebbins Tuesday.

* Tennis

Centerville 3,

Troy 2

TROY — The Troy tennis team’s winning streak ended at six matches on Wednesday as the Trojans (6-2) lost a narrow 3-2 match to Centerville’s “gold” squad.

At second singles, Maggie Hennessy defeated Kiki Bashir 6-2, 6-2. At third singles, Ashley Bruns defeated Nadja Marin 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

At first singles, Hannah Essick lost Ashley Amiri 7-5, 6-1. At first doubles, Katie Sherrick and Hailey Taylor lost to Rhea Dhingra and Ariel Alappatt 6-3, 6-2. At second doubles, Jackie Fulker and Emma Kazmaier lost to Emma Higgins and Arianna Carfara 6-3, 6-4.

“It was a close match against a good team,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “I was happy for Maggie and Ashley in their singles wins. The other matches were close, and hopefully we will learn from this and get better.”

Milton-Union 3,

Northwestern 2

WEST MILTON — With the match tied 2-2, Milton-Union’s Rachel Rock claimed victory in a four-hour-long match at third singles Wednesday, helping the Bulldogs defeat Northwestern 3-2.

Rock defeated Dan Coyle in a match that featured two tiebreakers at third singles, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5). At first doubles, Cailtyn Bushelman and Hannah Fugate won another three-setter, rallying from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to win 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. And at second singles, Abby Hissong won another close match, 7-5, 6-3.

At first singles, Ashley Wombold lost 6-1, 6-3. At second doubles, Mercedes Farmer and Laura Billing lost 6-0, 6-0.

Milton-Union hosts Brookville Monday.

* Boys Golf

Newton 181,

Miami East 187

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys golf team took on Cross County Conference rival Miami East Wednesday at Stillwater Ridge, holding on for a narrow 181-187 victory over the Vikings.

Newton’s Chet Jamison was medalist on the day with a 41. Drew Thiesing shot 45, Grant Bayer shot 47, Nate Zielinski shot 48, Milan Bess shot 52 and Garrett Peters shot 53.

Zac Johnson led Miami East with a 43, Dylan Martinez shot 45, Walker Henley shot 49, Cooper Elleman shot 50, Tyler Fetters shot a 54 and Jack Runner shot a 57.

Carlisle 178,

Milton-Union 195

CARLISLE — Milton-Union lost for the first time in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division match Wednesday at Carlisle, falling to the unbeaten Indians (4-0) 178-195.

Parker Puthoff and Phil Brumbaugh led the Bulldogs with 47s, Hayden Davidson shot a 49 and Conner Staley shot a 52.

Milton-Union (3-2, 3-1 SWBL Buckeye) will compete at the Versailles Invitational Saturday.

* Girls Golf

Kenton Ridge 171,

Miami East 191

ST. PARIS — Miami East’s girls golf team put together its best round of the season Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to knock off Kenton Ridge in a 171-191 loss at Lakeland Golf Course.

Maggie Bergman led the Vikings (5-2) with a 46, Emily Rowley shot 47, Maci Krites shot 48, Marissa Kearns and Paige Lawson both shot 50 and Kearston Kirby shot 63.

Miami East next plays at home Tuesday against Urbana.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.