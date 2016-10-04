Troy boys win D-I sectional golf tournament

By Josh Brown

jbrown@civitasmedia.com

SPRINGFIELD — Three Troy boys golfers were tied for fourth overall, the four scorers were in the top 10 and the Trojans put the finishing touches on a Division I sectional tournament championship Tuesday at Reid North in Springfield, advancing to next week’s district tournament.

The sectional title was the Trojans’ first with Mark Evilsizor as head coach.

“Overall, it was a really good team win,” Evilsizor said. “No one player really stood out as dominant today. It was just a good team victory.

“We’ve kind of struggled at Reid in the past, so for us to finish first, that’s something to be proud of. We knew it was a possibility if we played well enough — and we did.”

As a team, Troy shot 333, with Springfield finishing as runner-up with 340. Seniors Austin Rank and Ryan McClurg and sophomore Holden Scribner all shot 83s and were tied for fourth overall, while junior Nate Uhlenbrock shot 84 and was tied for eighth. Keaton Pfeiffer added an 89.

“The seniors stepped up,” Evilsizor said. “Austin has been playing some of the best golf of his life lately, and Ryan has been playing really well. It’s good to see those guys playing so well at the end of their high school careers. I was proud of all of the guys. We’re extremely proud of what we accomplished today.”

Tippecanoe finished eighth as a team with 393, but Bradley Calhoun qualified for the district tournament as an individual with an 85. Sam Weatherly shot 94, Noah Blake shot 99, Sam Fairbanks shot 115 and Casey Abney shot 127.

The district tournament will be Oct. 13 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

* Boys Soccer

TC 2, ME 1

CASSTOWN — Brenden Pohle and Connor Peters each scored goals Monday night, helping the Troy Christian boys soccer team to a narrow 2-1 victory over Miami East on the road.

Andrew Strait and Jon Slone each had an assist for the Eagles, who improved to 11-0-1 with the win.

Bethel 6,

Fairlawn 0

BRANDT — Bethel found itself clinging to a one-goal lead over Fairlawn at halftime Monday night, but then the Bees tallied five second-half goals to easily put away a 6-0 victory in non-league play.

Tyler Brueckman had a hat trick and an assist in the game, while Joe Miller, Korry Hamlin and Nick Schmidt each had a goal and an assist. Ben Lawson and Nick Schmidt both added an assist.

“The first half, we possessed the ball well, but in the final third we could not get it into dangerous spots,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin. “The second half, we switched a couple of people’s positions and started playing with more urgency, and we then created more dangerous opportunities and put the ball in the back of the next. And the defense only allowed five shots all night and helped Alex van Haaren earn his third straight shutout.”

Bethel (8-4-1) hosts Miami East Thursday in a critical Cross County Conference showdown.

JC 3, Newton 1

JACKSON CENTER — Nick Honeycutt put Newton up early with an assist from Jack Yoder in Monday night’s game at Jackson Center, but the Indians gave up three unanswered goals in a 3-1 loss from there.

Newton (7-5-1) hosts Tri-County North Thursday.

* Girls Soccer

Beavercreek 2,

Troy 0

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy girls soccer team struggled Monday night in its final non-league matchup before the biggest division game of the year, falling 2-0 at Beavercreek.

Troy (7-3-2) hosts Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division-leading Tippecanoe Wednesday with a chance to draw even atop the standings.

* Volleyball

Versailles 3,

Covington 0

VERSAILLES — The Covington volleyball team (9-10) traveled to Versailles Monday night, falling in three, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16.

Legend Patty led the Buccaneers with seven kills, an ace and a block, Savanna Schaurer had five kills, Breanna Kimmel had four kills and an ace, Bre Dieperink had 15 assists and two kills, Ashley Cecil had 26 digs and two aces and Rachel York had a block, a kill and two assists.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.