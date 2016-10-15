Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@civitasmedia.com

COVINGTON — Bethel’s Korry Hamlin, Bradford’s Karmen Knepp and the Covington girls cross country teams all picked up victories at the Cross County Conference championships Saturday, held at the Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles Farm.

In the boys race, Hamlin, a junior, won his first CCC title in 16:40.

“In his career as a runner in the CCC, he has been very successful,” Bethel coach Mark Clute said. “As a freshman, he finished third behind Brady McBride of Newton and Nate Dunn of Covington. As a sophomore, he only trailed Brady — and finally, in his junior year with Brady and Nate finally graduated, Korry had risen to the top of the podium in the CCC.”

An injury prevented the Bees from posting a team score, though. Max Schell was 60th (21:21), Brandon Gilbert was 77th (24:15) and Jacob vanTilburg was 80th (25:09).

Miami East’s boys were second with 44 points. Gavin Horne was the runner-up (16:58), Noah Shook was fifth (17:28), Justin DeWeese was 10th (17:49), Luke Mengos was 13th (18:05) and Alex Hayes was 19th (18:21).

Covington’s boys were fifth with 138 points. Zane Barhorst was 11th (17:57), Hunter Brumbaugh was 27th (18:51), Josh Sowers was 34th (19:25), Nathan Lyle was 37th (19:41) and Dylan Kelly was 39th (19:53).

Newton’s boys were sixth with 150 points. Ryan Mollette was eighth (17:45), Tristen Benedict was 21st (18:29), Curtis Shellenberger was 30th (19:03), Charlie Walker was 38th (19:49) and Toby Hunt was 73rd (23:35).

Bradford’s boys were ninth with 218 points. Jay Roberts was 25th (18:37), Jackson Moore was 28th (18:52), Shane Bryan was 61st (21:22), Kurt Hoover was 64th (21:47) and Joe Roth was 87th (26:31).

Bradford’s Knepp won the girls race in 19:17, nipping Covington’s Anna Dunn at the finish line. Teammate Elisa Martinez was 44th (26:18).

Covington’s girls won with 34 points. Anna Dunn was second (19:18), Paige Boehringer was fourth (19:45), Ashlyn Plessinger was ninth (20:45), Kelsey Dysinger was 12th (21:11) and Danielle Alexander was 15th (21:50).

Miami East’s girls were second with 61 points. Lorenza Savini was third (19:38), Marie Ewing was seventh (20:18), Lindsey Yingst was 10th (20:58), Josie DesAutels was 20th (22:43) and Rachael Hodge was 36th (24:54).

Newton’s Macy Flanary was eighth (20:36), Tatum McBride was 30th (24:28) and Lexi Oburn was 31st (24:31).

Kaitlyn Balkcom led Bethel’s girls in 22nd (23:04) and Gemma Miller was 37th (25:09).

SWBL

FRANKLIN — Milton-Union’s boys won their seventh straight Southwestern Buckeye League championships Saturday at Franklin, winning the SWBL Buckeye Division with 29 points to runner-up Dixie’s 69.

Juniors Will Brock (16:48) and Shannon Milnickel (16:59) finished first and second, respectively, with freshman Tristen Persinger finishing fifth (17:24). Senior Caleb Black finished ninth (18:18) and sophomore Harrison Litton finished 12th (18:47).

“To win seven in a row, that’s pretty awesome,” Milton-Union coach Michael Meredith said. “And in those seven years, we’ve had five of the top 10 runners each time. We’ve been pretty dominant. We’ve had a lot of special runners be a part of that.

“Our goal is to win the decade. Some of these younger guys are going to have to step up and win numbers nine and 10, but the kids take a lot of pride in that.”

The Milton-Union girls also finished second in the SWBL Buckeye for the sixth straight season. Official results were not available at time of press.

MBC

CEDARVILLE — Troy Christian’s boys were the Metro Buckeye Conference runner-up at Friday’s MBC meet at Cedarville, with the Eagles scoring 40 points to champion Legacy Christian’s 28.

Carter Ritchey was fifth (17:19.7), Nick Pratt was seventh (17:29.9), Isaac Flora was 10th (18:02.5), Zach Davidson was 11th (18:18) and Robert Ventura was 12th (18:32.7).

In the girls race, Troy Christian’s Rachel Plummer was 12th (22:41.8).

* Volleyball

D-III Sectional

Milton-Union 3,

National Trail 0

BROOKVILLE — The Milton-Union volleyball team, which was upset early in last year’s postseason, avoided that fate in the opening round on Saturday, claiming a 25-13, 25-11, 25-17 victory over National Trail in the Division III sectional tournament at Brookville.

Senior setter Lauren Craig served up four aces to stake Milton-Union (16-6) out to a 6-1 lead early, and the Bulldogs never looked back.

“Our service game was on today,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said “Bri Stone and Olivia Brown had it working, too. After one service rotation, it was 18-8 and all but over. I was really glad to be able to get everyone in a tournament game.”

Stone had seven kills, Morgan Magel and Abbie Goudy each had five, Katie Lehman had 17 digs and Katheryn Reynolds had five digs.

Sixth-seeded Milton-Union faces No. 10 West Liberty-Salem in the second round.

Miami East 3,

Northridge 0

BROOKVILLE — Top-seeded Miami East barely broke a sweat in its first-round matchup against No. 21 Northridge Saturday, winning 25-7, 25-10, 25-8.

The Vikings will take on No. 19 Dayton Christian in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

Bethel 3,

Brookville 1

BROOKVILLE — No. 18 Bethel upset the host Blue Devils Saturday in the opening round of the Division III sectional tournament, winning 25-18, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15 over No. 15 Brookville.

Bethel will take on second-seeded Versailles Monday in the semifinal round.

* Boys Soccer

Tippecanoe 3,

Wayne 0

HUBER HEIGHTS — Tippecanoe finished the regular season 14-1-1 after shutting out Wayne Saturday, winning 3-0 on the road.

Caiden Smith had a goal and an assist, Nathan Hamburg and Cole Group each had a goal and Mason McClurg had an assist.

Tippecanoe hosts Trotwood Monday in the first round of the Division II sectional tournament.

* Girls soccer score: Lehman (14-1-1) 7, Bath 0.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.