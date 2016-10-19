Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

BROOKVILLE — ‘Dominant’ doesn’t even go far enough toward describing Tuesday’s win.

The top-seeded Miami East volleyball team (19-5) only gave up seven points in a three-game sweep of No. 19 Dayton Christian in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament Tuesday, advancing to Saturday’s title game with a 25-5, 25-1, 25-1 victory at Brookville High School.

Jonni Parker had 13 of the team’s 32 kills and added five assists, five aces and three digs, while Kyndall Hellyer had 15 of the team’s 31 aces and added nine assists, two kills and three digs. Taylor McCuistion had five kills, Jillian Wesco had four kills, six digs and two blocks and Lydia Conley and Reagan Morrett each added four kills.

Carly Gump led the team in assists with 14 and added an ace and a dig, Kaitlyn Mack had six aces, Gabrielle Hawkins had four aces and Sophie Jacomet had 11 digs and an ace.

Miami East will face No. 8 Northwestern at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the sectional championship.

D-IV Sectional

Lehman 3,

Miss. Valley 0

ARCANUM — The sixth-seeded Lehman Cavalier swept No. 19 Mississinawa Valley to open the Division IV sectional tournament Tuesday, cruising to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 victory at Arcanum High School.

Lehman will face No. 21 Legacy Christian in the second round on Thursday.

Jackson Center 3,

Bradford 0

TROY — After a first-round bye, the 25th-seeded Bradford Railroaders fell to top-seeded Jackson Center Tuesday night in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament, losing 25-6, 25-9, 25-5.

* Girls Soccer

D-III Sectional

Miami East 1,

Cin. Christian 0

CASSTOWN — No. 15 seed Miami East scored in the game’s first 11 minutes and held on from there Tuesday night, defeating No. 21 Cincinnati Christian 1-0 to open the Division III sectional girls soccer tournament.

Chloee Thomas scored the lone goal on the night, cashing in after the Cougars failed to clear the ball from their defensive end. The Vikings (6-5-6) had more chances throughout the game but never were able to add an insurance goal — but keeper Katie Bodenmiller made two saves, one clutch one with 20 minutes to play, to preserve the win.

“The goal for Chloee was huge,” Miami East coach Emalie Carson said. “She’s a freshman, and that was her first goal of the season. Couldn’t have come at a better time. And this is a game in which our keeper didn’t have a lot to do, but when needed, Bodey came up big.”

Miami East hosts No. 32 Emmanuel Christian in a second-round game Saturday.

Milton-Union 11,

Dixie 0

WEST MILTON — Sixth-seeded Milton-Union was not tested Tuesday night in the opening round of the Division III sectional tournament, routing No. 29 Dixie 11-0 at home.

Milton-Union (12-3-2) hosts No. 11 Bethel in the second round Saturday.

Bethel 1,

Northwestern 0

BRANDT — No. 11 Bethel held off No. 19 Northwestern Tuesday night, winning 1-0 in the opening round of the Division III sectional tournament.

Bethel travels to Milton-Union to face the sixth-seeded Bulldogs Saturday.

Newton 14,

MC 1

PLEASANT HILL — No. 13 Newton had little trouble getting past No. 28 Middletown Christian to open the Division III sectional tournament Tuesday, winning 14-1 at home.

Newton to West Liberty-Salem to take on the fourth-seeded Tigers Saturday.

Troy Christian 2,

Brookville 1

TROY — Troy Christian (8-7-1), the 14th seed in the Division III sectional tournament, held off a tough challenge from No. 25 Brookville Tuesday night, winning 2-1 to advance to the semifinal round.

The Eagles travel to No. 5 Preble Shawnee Saturday for a semifinal matchup.

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 10,

Dunbar 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe’s Sydney Ignet had a hat trick Tuesday night, leading the third-seeded Red Devils to a 10-0 victory over No. 14 Dunbar in the first round of the Division II sectional tournament.

Tori Livesay, Alexa Spiller, Katie Kramer, Emily Walker, Lexi Polansky and Gabby Heck each added a goal, while Claire Hinkle posted the shutout in goal.

Tippecanoe hosts No. 4 Bellbrook in a second-round game Saturday night.

D-I Sectional

Piqua 1,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — Madison Curtner converted a penalty kick for the game’s only score, and No. 14 Piqua (5-10-2) upset No. 12 Fairborn on the road Tuesday night to advance in the Division I sectional tournament.

The Indians will take on No. 3 Centerville Saturday night in the second round.

