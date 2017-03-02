Bees blast Blazers/Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@civitasmedia.com

VANDALIA — Even after going undefeated in Cross County Conference play during the regular season, Bethel boys basketball coach Brett Kopp wasn’t necessarily reassured by facing a league foe in the team’s first postseason game.

“We only beat (National Trail) by five, and they were up 10 in the fourth. They had a chance to beat us at their place,” he said of the Bees’ second-round opponent, the Blazers.

Bethel, ranked No. 2 in the Division III sectional, put the lessons it learned in that first meeting to use, though, jumping out to a quick lead and never taking its foot of the pedal against No. 15 National Trail, routing the Blazers 74-37 Wednesday at Butler High School to advance to Saturday’s sectional championship game.

“In that game, we were up 13-0 before they scored, and it was kind of the same thing tonight,” Kopp said. “That was a point of emphasis tonight. We can beat them if we come out fast, but we’ve got to stay on them. We had our lapses in the second quarter, but for the most part I thought we dominated the game on both ends of the floor.”

Junior point guard Caleb South controlled the action for the Bees (20-3), leading the way with 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Ryan Rose hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, Tyler Terry had eight points and seven rebounds, Jacob Evans had eight points and five rebounds, Ian Anderson had seven points and five rebounds and Daniel Hagan had four points and three steals as 11 Bees scored in the game.

That was likely a reason the Bees were still strong in the second half, as well, as they held the Blazers to only 15 points after halftime. Bethel led 19-7 after the first quarter, but the Blazers did everything they could to remain in the game at halftime, only down 37-22. The Bees took a 51-29 lead after the third, though, and then outscored National Trail 23-8 in the fourth to put it well out of reach.

“We’re pretty relentless,” Kopp said. “We picked up the pressure. We played 13 guys tonight, and the guys coming off our bench play as hard as the guys that start. It makes it a little easier to put pressure on teams.”

Bethel will face No. 8 Anna — which upset No. 4 Carlisle in the opening round and defeated No. 7 Preble Shawnee 69-61 Wednesday — at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional championship and the right to go to next week’s district tournament at UD Arena.

D-IV Sectional

Southeastern 62,

Newton 43

TROY — The season came to an end for Newton Wednesday in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament at Troy High School, as the 10th-seeded Indians lost to No. 1 Southeastern 62-43.

Southeastern built an early 22-8 lead and held a 42-20 edge at halftime before putting the game away.

* Bowling

D-I District

BEAVERCREEK — Miami County’s five individual bowlers — two from Troy, two from Tippecanoe and one from Piqua — competed in the Division I boys district tournament on Wednesday at Beaver-vu, but they were unable to qualify for next week’s state tournament.

Tippecanoe’s James Ridgeway had the best showing on the day, finishing tied for 42nd with 190-182-149—521. Teammate Stephen Ridgeway rolled 140-148-190—478 and finished 76th.

Troy’s Logan Jones was tied for 74th with 160-162-157—479 and Hayden Jackson rolled 146-156-158—460 and was tied for 90th.

Piqua’s Travis Smith was 50th with 207-151-155—513.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.