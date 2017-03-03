Troy girls survive, advance to state bowling tournament

By Josh Brown

BEAVERCREEK — Everyone struggled at the Division I district girls bowling tournament at Beaver-Vu Thursday.

But great teams know how to fight through tough days — and the Troy Trojans have a great team.

The defending state champion Trojan girls qualified for their third straight trip to the state tournament and ninth in 12 years Thursday, finishing fourth at the district tournament with a score of 3,603 — with the top six teams moving on to the state level.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we made it,” Troy girls bowling coach Rob Dever said. “It was a struggle all day, and scores were low. But we never take it (going to state) for granted. The privilege to compete at state has to be earned every season.

“It it extremely tough just to get to state, and it is cause for celebration. The ladies didn’t have their best day, but they got the job done. I think some of the most important lessons that they learn through bowling is the value of being prepared, perseverance in the face of adversity and that success has to be earned. I’m extremely proud of these young ladies, for their accomplishments on the lanes and, more importantly, their growth as persons.”

Jenna Stone led the Trojans, rolling 244-215-235—694. A’leigha Smith rolled 185-180-188—553, Jennica Funderburg rolled 134-205-173—512, Kirsten McMullen added games of 163-144 and Cassidy McMullen added games of 126-150.

The Trojans began the day in fifth place after the first individual game, then moved up to third for the second and third games before baker play and were able to make the cut by 90 pins.

The girls will compete at the state tournament March 10 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

