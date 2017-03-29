Covington, Newton softball remain undefeated: Tuesday sports roundup

By Ben Robinson

and Josh Brown

UNION CITY — With the threat of a second straight game being cancelled due to weather, the Covington softball team was excited to play regardless of the poor footing on a rain-soaked field at Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday.

And the excitement showed as Covington pounded the ball for 21 hits in a 22-2 run rule victory over the host Blackhawks in five innings.

After a scoreless first inning, the Buccs plated 13 runs in the second and then eight more runs in the top of the fourth to take a 21-0 lead. The big hit came on a three-run home run by freshman Mackenzie Long, who finished with a team-high five RBIs on the night.

“I was a little nervous in the first inning that the girls weren’t focused — maybe overlooking them (Mississinawa Valley),” said Covington coach Mechelle Heitkamp. “But the girls were serious and it showed in the second inning.”

With the game well in hand, Heitkamp used much of the fourth inning and the top of the fifth to work on the small game as each batter put down bunts. Still, Covington was able to plate another run in the top of the fifth.

And in the process, Heitkamp was doing everything she could to protect her players from hurting themselves on slippery bases and home plate.

“My biggest concern was one of our girls getting hurt,” she said. “That’s why I kept holding up runners at third. I didn’t want to take any chances of someone getting hurt.”

Mississinawa Valley was able to score a run — the first run surrendered by Covington this season — in the bottom of the fourth and then took advantage of the lone error committed by the Buccs to score a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Lexie Long went three innings in the circle for Covington and picked up the win while allowing just one hit. Emma Dammeyer came in to close the show in the final two innings and surrendered just two hits and one earned run.

Sarah Hubbard connected on four hits for Covington, while Ashley Cecil and Justice Warner each connected on three hits.

The win improves Covington’s record to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the CCC.

Newton 11,

Bethel 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians remained undefeated Tuesday by winning their Cross County Conference opener against Bethel 11-1 in five innings, setting up — as of Tuesday — a battle of the unbeatens Thursday afternoon at Covington.

Against the Bees, the Indians (4-0, 1-0 CCC) pounded out nine hits. Kylee Fisher was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Baily Chaney had a double, an RBI and a stolen base, Haley Pack was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kacie Tackett drove in a run. Erin Norman got the win on the mound, striking out five, walking two and scattering four hits.

Newton travels to Covington Thursday, while Bethel travels to Tri-Village the same day.

Other scores: Hinsdale South 7, Tippecanoe 3. Westerville North 11, Tippecanoe 3. Franklin Monroe 15, Miami East 0. Miamisburg 7, Piqua 2.

* Baseball

Miami East 6,

Franklin Monroe 4

PITSBURG — The Miami East baseball team gave up three first-inning runs Tuesday in its Cross County Conference opener at Franklin Monroe, but the Vikings settled down and rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Jets.

Brandon Wilson was 2 for 5 at the plate and also got the win on the mound, and Cam Coomes was 2 for 5 with a double while also earning a save. Brett Stapleton was 2 for 3 with a double, and Austin Rutledge and Jacob Arthur were both 2 for 3.

Miami East hosts Mississinawa Valley Thursday.

Other scores: Hudson (Oh.) 10, Tippecanoe 7.

* Tennis

Milton-Union 4,

Catholic Central 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team kicked off the new season with an easy victory Tuesday, defeating Catholic Central 4-1 in non-league play at home.

At first singles, Philip Brumbaugh defeated Jack Brougher 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Nathan Brumbaugh defeated Colin Kelly 6-4, 6-0. At first doubles, Caleb Black and Nick Brumbaugh defeated Bryce Roberts and Israel Leal 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Adam Knepper and Shawn Ruby defeated Pat Weber and Pat Rueban 6-0, 6-1.

At third singles, Matt Brown lost to John Kavenaugh 6-4, 6-0.

Milton-Union (1-0)

Lehman 3,

Wapakoneta 2

SIDNEY — Lehman improved to 2-0 on the season with a narrow 3-2 win over Wapakoneta Tuesday.

At first singles, Griffin West defeated Jeffrey Adkins 6-2, 6-1. At second singles, Sam Ritze defeated Paul Fohrmann 7-5, 6-2. At first doubles, Ryan Goettemoeller and Danny Lins defeated Austin Birkmeier and David Haver 6-0, 6-1

At third singles, Elijah Jock lost to Bryce Schenker 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Elias Bezy lost to John Doll and Curtis Hughes 7-5-6-0.

“Another nice win tonight by our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Griffin West and Sam Ritze played solid matches against decent players at singles and Ryan and Danny continued to be dominant at first doubles.”

* Track and Field

Bucc Girls

Win Meet

WEST MILTON — The Covington girls track and field team won a small meet at Milton-Union Tuesday, while Covington boys finished fourth.

Covington girls had 149 points, while Newton was fourth with 63.

Breanna Kimmel swept the 100 (12.80 seconds) and 2o0 (26.69 seconds). Also winning for Covington were Natalie Snyder in the 100 hurdles (16.60 seconds), Paige Boehringer in the 400 (1:05.61), Rayna Horner in the 800 (2:28), Lauren Christian in the shot put (37-6) and the 4×100 relay (56.1 seconds).

For Newton, Macy Flanary won the 1,600 (5:51.32).

Bethel’s girls were sixth with 12 points, led by Brielle Gatrell’s second-place finish in the high jump (4-8).

Covington’s boys were fourth with 96 points, while Newton boys were fifth with 20.

Cade Harshbarger led Covington, sweeping the 110 hurdles (15.08 seconds) and 300 hurdles (40.67 seconds). Nathan Lyle won the 200 (23.87 seconds) and Jett Murphy won the pole vault (13-6).

