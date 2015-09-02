Troy boys shut out Northmont, 3-0

By Josh Brown

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy Trojans are legit.

Tuesday night, the Troy boys soccer team showed just how strong they are this season, shutting out visiting Northmont in a convincing 3-0 victory — the Trojans’ first against the Thunderbolts since 2005 — at Troy Memorial Stadium.

J.T. Yenney scored a pair of goals in the game, putting the Trojans (3-0) on top in the 10th minute by finishing off a corner kick by Collin Hubbell. Grant Holland made it a 2-0 game in the 26th minute, cashing in on a mistake by the Northmont keeper in inside the 18, and that’s the way the score remained at the half.

Yenney finished off the scoring in the second half, putting home a penalty kick in the 45th minute. Troy keeper Alex Williams recorded his second straight shutout, making 11 saves in the game.

“The kids played well tonight,” Troy coach Richard Phillips said. “We had good organization through the midfield and into the back, and we capitalized on our opportunities.”

Troy last defeated Northmont 3-2 in 2005, then in 2006 the two teams tied 1-1. The T-Bolts (1-2) got the better of the Trojans in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and then most recently defeated the Trojans 2-0 last season.

Troy looks to run its record to 4-0 at West Carrollton Thursday.

* Girls Soccer

TC 2, Botkins 0

BOTKINS — Troy Christian’s girls soccer team improved to 3-1-1 Tuesday night on the road, holding off Botkins for a 2-0 victory.

Olivia Glaser put the Eagles up early, scoring on an assist from Hannah Benjamin to make it 1-0 at halftime. Meredith Haddad then drove home a penalty kick in the second half — and Troy Christian’s defense made the two-goal lead stand up. Cara Salazar recorded eight saves in net for her third shutout.

“We played well. We possessed the ball and moved it better in the second half,” Troy Christian coach Brian Peters said. “We’re looking for some improvement and consistency out of some of our younger players still, but overall we played well.”

Troy Christian opens Metro Buckeye Conference play Tuesday at Dayton Christian.

* Cross Country

Lost Creek Invitational

TROY — Troy sophomore Morgan Gigandet picked up her second win in a row, but the Tippecanoe boys and girls cross country teams both swept the Lost Creek Invitational two-mile race Tuesday night in Troy.

Gigandet finished in 11:15, a full minute faster than Tippecanoe’s Kaili Titley (12:16) in second place. But after Gigandet, the Red Devil girls occupied the next six spots across the finish line as Tippecanoe’s girls won with 20 points.

After Titley, Katie Taylor was third (12:19), MaKenzie Dietz was fourth (12:28), Abbi Halsey was fifth (12:29) and Laura Fink was sixth (12:31).

Troy’s girls were second with 52 points. After Gigandet, Kate Pence was eighth (12:35), Hailey Huelsman was 13th (13:29), Abby Pence was 17th (13:46) and Anya North was 20th (13:55).

Milton-Union’s girls were third with 114 points. Liz Renner was 16th (13:46), Katie Litton was 29th (14:24), Kiley Jacobe was 44th (15:12), Kayla Blanton was 45th (15:13) and Megan Trittschuh was 49th (15:25).

Newton’s girls were sixth with 146 points, led by Macy Flanary (11th, 12:57). For Troy Christian’s girls, Sophie Pitsenbarger (52nd, 15:31) led the Eagles.

The Red Devil boys won with 25 points, putting all five of their runners in the top 10. Mitchell Poynter won the race (9:31), Tim Andrews was fourth (10:19), Thomas Cheney was fifth (10:26), Spencer Ranft was sixth (10:37) and Jordan Brown was ninth (10:41).

Milton-Union was second with 85 points. Paul brown finished seventh (10:39), Matt Booker was 10th (10:41), Chris Minor was 22nd (11:13), Harrison Litton was 24th (11:15) and Liam Godin was 38th (11:55).

Troy’s boys were third with 90 points. Stephen Jones was the runner-up individually (9:41), Parker Hench was 18th (11:06), Andy Smith was 30th (11:39), Adam Falknor was 31st (11:39) and Pete Sheehan was 32nd (11:44).

Newton was fourth with 92 points. Brady McBride finished third (10:06), Ryan Mollette was 15th (11:02), Atley King was 17th (11:04), Tristen Benedict was 29th (11:38) and Charlie Walker was 54th (12:36).

Troy Christian finished seventh with 178 points, led by Isaac Flora (36th, 11:32), Zach Davidson (39th, 11:58) and Nick Pratt (41st, 12:02).

* Tennis

Troy 5, Stebbins 0

TROY — Troy’s tennis team improved to 8-3 Wednesday, shutting out Stebbins 5-0 at home.

At first singles, Hannah Essick won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Maggie Hennessy won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Ashley Bruns won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Zoey Scancarello and Meredith Pruitt won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Jackie Fulker and Katie Sherrick won 6-0, 6-0.

Troy faces Fairborn Thursday.

* Volleyball

New Bremen 3, Covington 0

NEW BREMEN — The Covington volleyball team fell to 0-5 Tuesday night with a loss at New Bremen, with the Buccaneers falling 25-7, 25-18, 25-12.

Rachel York led Covington with seven kills and six digs, Brooke Gostomsky had four kills and five digs and Breanna Kimmel added three aces.

Covington hosts Ansonia Thursday.

