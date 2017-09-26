Troy girls win 3rd straight: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — After a hard-fought and emotional 1-0 win over Sidney last week, it would have been easy for the Troy girls soccer team to have a letdown in its next game.

The Trojans didn’t let that happen, though,

Troy won its third straight overall Monday night at Troy Memorial Stadium, shutting out Miamisburg 4-0 to improve to 7-3 on the season.

Megan Malott had a goal and two assists, Kenzie Evans had a goal and an assist, Kiyha Adkins and Audrey Brumfield each had a goal and Olivia Westfall had an assist as the Trojans got payback on a Viking team (4-6) that upset them 1-0 the previous season.

Troy — still in second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings — now travels to Butler Wednesday to face the third-place Aviators in a critical matchup before next week’s showdown with division-leading Tippecanoe.

Other scores: Troy Christian 2, Newton 0. Dayton Christian 2, Bethel 0.

* Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 10,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — Troy Christian’s Colt Tanner had a big night Monday at Newton in a non-league matchup, big enough to catapult him into the top spot Metro Buckeye Conference individual scoring standings for the season, leading the Eagles (9-2-1) to a 10-1 victory over the Indians.

Tanner had three goals and two assists to take the lead in the MBC scoring race — the Troy Christian senior now has 35 points overall to Dayton Christian’s Sam Reid’s 30.

Andrew Strait and Tristan Miller each had two goals and an assist, Tripp Schulte, Kevin Smith and Jesse Newman each had a goal, Grant Conklin had three assists and Connor Peters and Jacob Wynne each had an assist.

Ethan Cook had an unassisted goal for Newton’s lone score.

Newton hosts Brookville Oct. 2.

Bethel 10,

Northeastern 0

BRANDT — Bethel (9-1-1) jumped all over visiting Northeastern Monday night, spreading the ball around with seven different players scoring goals in a 10-0 victory at home.

Daniel Ross had two goals and three assists, Korry Hamlin had two goals and two assists and Joe Miller had two goals and an assist to lead the Bees. Ben Lawson, Evan Hart, Nick Schmidt and Garrett Gatrell each scored a goal, Tyler Brueckman had two assists and Cannon Dakin and Brandon Whetstone each had one assist.

“We really jumped on Northeastern early, scoring twice in the first 1:30 of the match. That kind of set the tone for the rest of the game,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Again, the ability to make great runs opened great spaces for our offense to find dangerous opportunities. But what actually made me the happiest tonight was the attitude we came in with. We have had some games recently where it was easy for us to be motivated to play. Tonight, we came mentally ready to play and dictated the outcome. Great teamwork from everyone on the team.”

Bethel travels to Franklin Monroe — the team it defeated for the Cross County Conference title last year — Thursday.

* Boys Golf

Troy 156,

Tippecanoe 171

VANDALIA — The Troy boys golf team tuned up for Thursday’s postseason Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament on Monday, traveling to Cassel Hills and defeating host Tippecanoe 156-171 on Monday.

Holden Scribner was medalist for the Trojans with an even-par 35. Nate Uhlenbrock shot 38, Travis Bertram shot 41, Nathan Henderson and Connor Stoltz both shot 42 and Zac Collin shot 45.

“This was a great tuneup for Thursday,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “There are some similarities between Cassel Hills and Beechwood (where the post-GWOC will be played). It’s great to see some of our scores getting to where we want them to be for Thursday. We’re going to need our No. 3 and 4 scores to be low.”

Zach Losey led Tippecanoe with a 40, Sam Weatherly shot 42, Nathan Gagnon shot 43, Casey Tateman shot 46 and Noah Blake shot 50.

Both teams will compete in the postseason GWOC tournament Thursday at Beechwood Golf Course.

* Tennis

Troy 3,

Sidney 2

TROY — The Troy tennis team gave itself a chance to be in a three-way tie for second place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division on Monday with a 3-2 makeup win over Sidney. Now all the Trojans need is a little help.

Troy improved to 10-4 overall and 8-2 in the GWOC American North with the win. Butler is the lone unbeaten team left at 9-0, and Greenville is in second at 8-1. Should Tippecanoe knock off Greenville on Wednesday, the three teams would tie for second — but a Red Devil loss to the Green Wave would leave the Trojans in third by themselves.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick defeated Hailey New 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker defeated Madison Frank 6-0, 6-3. And at first doubles, Jackie Fulker and Hailey Taylor defeated Auanna Edens and Caroline Gallimore 6-2, 6-0 to wrap up the win.

At second singles, Emma Kazmaier lost to Naomi Riegel 0-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8). At second doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke lost to Mara Hecht and Sara Gbson 6-1, 6-3.

Troy will play in the GWOC gold tournament Thursday at Centerville.

Butler 4,

Tippecanoe 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils (11-6, 7-2 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) missed their chance to play spoiler Monday, falling in a makeup match to GWOC American North leader Butler 4-1.

At third singles, Sophia McDowell defeated Jo Velasco 6-4, 6-2.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig lost to Allison Baker 1-6, 7-5, 6-2. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder retired against Xia Lin. At first doubles, Jordan Jones and Claire Wint lost 6-4, 0-6, 6-1. At second doubles, Tasha Bruner and Annie Livesay lost 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.

Wapakoneta 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Lehman fell to 3-11 Monday, dropping a 5-0 match to 13-3 Wapakoneta.

At first singles, Claire Larger lost 6-4, 6-3. At second singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Melanie Brunner lost 6-2, 6-0. At first doubles, Alex Read and Angela Brunner lost 6-3, 6-3. At second doubles, Kiera Burns and Ann Pennaparra lost 3-4, ret.

* Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe (14-2, 10-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) began its second run through division play Monday night with a sweep of visiting Greenville, 25-15, 25-10, 25-12.

Cali Stewart had 10 kills and Rachel Wildermuth had eight kills and three blocks to lead the Red Devils. Isabel Crow had 22 assists and two aces, Abby Hughes had 14 digs, Corinn Siefring had six digs, Audrey Trick had three aces and Brooke Aselage had two aces.

Other scores: Milton-Union (10-7) 3, Ansonia 1 (25-15, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16).

