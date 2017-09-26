Newton boys golf claims sectional title

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

and Josh Brown

jbrown@troydailynews.com

GREENVILLE — The Newton boys golf team recorded an eight-shot victory Tuesday at the Division III sectional tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville, winning the championship with a 346 total, while junior Chet Jamison was medalist with a 78.

Covington’s Andrew Slusher was one stroke further back with a 79 to take the first individual qualifying spot.

The Indians, who have just one senior in the lineup, finished second a year ago and won the sectional title for the first time in school history.

Also for Newton, Garrett Peters shot 84, Drew Thiesing shot 91, Ross Ferrell shot 93 and Nate Zielinski shot 95.

“To be honest, winning the team title means more to me than being medalist,” Chet Jamison said. “I think we have a really good chance to get to state — if not this year, then next year.”

Coming off winning the Cross County Conference tournament, Randall Jamison was not surprised by the Indians’ performance.

“The Franklin Monroe Invitational (at Turtle Creek) gave us a pretty good gauge where we should be on this course,” Jamison said. “We shot 347 that day, and we shot 346 today. It is nice to win sectional, but we have bigger goals ahead.”

And while Chet Jamison always expects to go low, he wasn’t complaining about taking medalist honors.

“It is always nice (to be medalist),” he said. “Even though, I know this course like the back of my hand. I play here all the time.”

Slusher accomplished his biggest goal, playing in the district tournament.

“That was one of my top goals this season,” he said. “I felt pretty comfortable out there.”

He had a putt on the last hole to tie Jamison for medalist honors, but just missed.

“It was a good putt,” Slusher said. “It almost went in. I think having been at district before is going to help me. Hopefully I can go down there and play well.”

Covington coach Bill Wise thinks he will.

“Last year, he hadn’t played Beavercreek other than a practice round, and he played well,” Wise said. “So I think he can do the same thing this year at Glenview. I know he wants to set the school record for low average. The record is 38.6 and I think he is around 38.4 for nine holes”

Troy Christian was seventh with a 386. Brandon Kreger shot 91 — the cutoff score to make it out individually, with five players tied at 91 and Tri-County North’s Ethan Kelley winning a playoff for the fourth and final qualifying spot. Kyle Ward shot 92, Tyler Jackson shot 100, Aaron Gillespie shot 103 and Joey Hall shot 110.

Covington was 10th with 427. After Slusher, Jack Shell shot 112, Hunter Alexander shot 115, Dylan Lucas shot 121 and Grant Humphrey shot 123.

Bethel was 12th with 436. Adam Donahue shot 97, Brayden Rowley shot 100, Riley Whalen shot 115, Austin Bird shot 124 and Gabe Rowley shot 128.

Bradford’s Hayden Dickerson shot 95, Eric Sanders shot 120 and Brayden Sanders shot 145.

* Beechwood Sectional

ARCANUM — The Lehman Cavaliers — coming off a second-place finish at the sectional tournament a year ago — rode the triple threat of Tyler Lachey, Cole Gilardi and Ryan Schmidt to their first sectional title as team since 2011 at Tuesday’s Division III sectional at Beechwood Golf Course.

Lehman shot 341, good for a nine-shot victory over Fort Loramie.

Lachey led Lehman with a 78. Gilardi had an 81, Schmidt an 85, Griffin West a 97 and Mikey Rossman a 98.

* D-II Sectional

SPRINGFIELD — Neither Milton-Union nor Miami East could get anyone to next week’s district tournament after Tuesday’s Division II sectional tournament at Reid Park, with the Bulldogs taking eighth and the Vikings taking 11th in the team standings.

Both team’s best finisher — Milton-Union’s Justin Brown and Miami East’s Sam Zapadaka — tied for 19th overall by shooting 91, with the cutoff to qualify individually being an 87 by Ben Logan’s Ethan Ricketts.

The Bulldogs were eighth with a 383. After Brown’s 91, Hayden Davidson shot 94, Max Grafflin shot 98, Aaron Brown shot 100 and Nick Brumbaugh shot 116.

Miami East was 11th with a 395. After Zapadaka’s 91, Zac Johnson shot 93, Cooper Elleman shot 101, Jack Runner shot 110 and Keegan Mahaney shot 113.

Rob Kiser can be reached at (937) 451-3334. Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Rob Kiser/AIM Media Newton’s Chet Jamison reacts after sinking a putt during the Division III sectional tournament Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Jamison was medalist on the day, leading the Indians to the team title. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/09/web1_chetjamison2.jpg Rob Kiser/AIM Media Newton’s Chet Jamison reacts after sinking a putt during the Division III sectional tournament Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Jamison was medalist on the day, leading the Indians to the team title. Rob Kiser/AIM Media Covington’s Andrew Slusher putts during the Division III sectional tournament Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Slusher was individual runner-up and qualified for next week’s district tournament as an individual. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/09/web1_slusher.jpg Rob Kiser/AIM Media Covington’s Andrew Slusher putts during the Division III sectional tournament Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Slusher was individual runner-up and qualified for next week’s district tournament as an individual.