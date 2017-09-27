Tipp girls win GWOC North, ‘Dogs tennis wins SWBL: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@troydailynews.com

ARCANUM — In its second year as a member of the league, the Tippecanoe girls golf team claimed the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title Wednesday.

The Red Devils did so by shooting 423 as a team at the postseason GWOC tournament at Beechwood Golf Course, finishing eighth overall but atop all of the other GWOC American North teams — which, combined with their fifth-place finish, first among the North teams, in the preseason GWOC tournament, gives Tippecanoe the division championship.

Taylor Hudson led the Devils with a 97 — the 25th-best score individually on the day. Marissa Miller shot 106, Lydia Stueve shot 109, Maddi Kreinbrink and Addi Richardson both shot 111 and Sydney Lange shot 114.

Troy’s girls were 10th overall with a 427. Paige Stuchell and Camryn Spencer both shot 101, tied for 29th individually. Riley Johnson shot 112, Madison Stookey shot 113, Hallie Klosterman shot 115 and Lauren Garlow shot 117.

D-II Sectional

VERSAILLES —The Miami East girls golf team qualified for next week’s district tournament at the Division II sectional Wednesday at Stillwater Valley, finishing tied for third with a team score of 427.

Emily Rowley shot 97 to lead the Vikings, Paige Lawson and Kearsten Kirby each shot 108, Marissa Kearns shot 114 and Maci Krites shot 117.

Covington’s girls were 14th with 512. Emily Hedrick shot 115, Emily Thompson shot 127, Morgan Lowe shot 128, Mackenzie Gambill shot 142 and Katie Hembree shot 147.

Bradford’s Maia Stump shot 110.

D-II Sectional

XENIA — The Bethel girls golf team finished 12th at the Division II sectional Monday at Xenia WGC Golf Course, shooting 503 as a team.

Maddie Sherck and Kenna Gray shot 121 to lead the Bees, Eve Barber shot 126 and Liv Reittinger shot 135.

* Tennis

SWBL Meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Milton-Union tennis team claimed three individual first-place finishes at Tuesday’s Southwestern Buckeye League tournament at Thomas Cloud Park en route to winning the overall SWBL championship.

At second singles, Abby Hissong was first place, defeating Preble Shawnee’s Alivia Reek in the final. At third singles, Meredith Fitch was also first place, defeating Preble Shawnee’s Michelle Bulach to win. And the first doubles team of Caitlin Bushelman and Laura Billing was first, as well, defeating Preble Shawnee’s Feck and Smith in the final.

The second doubles team of Rachel Rock and Madison Silveira was second, losing in the finals to Preble Shawnee’s Collins and Neal. And Hannah Fugate was third at first singles, defeating Carlisle’s Siera Bolen in the consolation final.

“Every one of my girls gave their all today,” Milton-Union coach Diana Finfrock said. “I was extremely proud of each and every one of them. They set a goal at the beginning of the season to win the league, and they were able to reach that goal today.”

Troy 4,

Springfield 1

TROY — The Troy tennis team defeated Springfield 4-1 Tuesday as the Trojans continued to tune up for Thursday’s Greater Western Ohio Conference gold flight tournament.

At second singles, Emma Kazmaier won 6-4, 6-2. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Jackie Fulker and Hailey Taylor won 5-7, 6-0, 7-5. At second doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke won 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

* Volleyball

Troy 3,

Xenia 0

XENIA — Before entering its second run through Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play, the Troy volleyball team had one last crossover match to take care of Tuesday, sweeping Xenia 25-8, 25-9, 25-7.

Camryn Moeller led the Trojan (13-3, 10-0 GWOC American North) offense with 10 kills, Lauren Schmitz had seven kills, Carly Pfeiffer and Brianna Slusher had five kills apiece, Kate Orban had two kills and Payton Riley and Dana Wynkoop each had a kill. Service-wise, Slusher had seven aces, Morgan Baber and Alexa Holland each had five, Kearston Riley had four and Schmitz and Wynkoop each had one.

Wynkoop had 16 assists and Baber had 10. Slusher and Moeller had three blocks, Schmitz two and Wynkoop and Pfieffer each had one. Holland had nine digs, Schmitz had six, Wynkoop had four, Payton Riley and Slusher each had three, Moeller had two and Baber and Pfeiffer each had one.

Tippecanoe 3,

West Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe (15-2, 11-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) had little trouble with West Carrollton in crossover play Tuesday night, winning 25-13, 25-9, 25-8.

Cali Stewart had nine kills and Chloe Schretzman and Amelia Roeth each had five. Brooke Aselage had five digs and two blocks, Rachel Wildermuth had two blocks, Isabel Crow had 21 assists and Anna Gilliam had seven, Corinn Siefring had six digs and six aces, Ashley Ratcliff had five digs and Abby Hughes had three aces.

Tippecanoe travels to Bellbrook Saturday.

Miami East 3,

TC North 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East (14-2, 9-0 Cross County Conference) didn’t even allow Tri-County North to reach 20 total points on the night, winning 25-9, 25-7, 25-3.

Jonni Parker had nine kills, 11 assists, 13 aces, three digs and two blocks to lead the way. Lydia Conley added six kills and a block, Kyndall Hellyer had four kills, eight aces and four digs, Sierra Kinnison had four kills and two blocks,Mikayla Schaffner had two kills and two digs, Kaitlyn Mack had two kills and a dig, Delaney Bourelle had a kill, Macie Schaffner had 12 assists and three digs, Gabrielle Hawkins had two aces and a dig and Sophie Jacomet had an assist, two aces and nine digs.

Miami East hosts National Trail Thursday.

Covington 3,

TV South 1

COVINGTON —Covington went four sets with Twin Valley South Tuesday, but in the end the Buccaneers put away a 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 Cross County Conference victory.

Legend Patty had 16 kills and 10 digs, Breanna Kimmel had 13 kills and 10 digs and Lillian Hamilton had nine kills to lead the Buccs (8-8, 7-2 CCC). Makenna Gostomsky added seven kills, two aces and six digs, Lindsey Kimmel had 40 assists, four aces and 10 digs, Olivia Mohler had three aces and Maci White had two aces and 14 digs.

Covington travels to Tri-County North Thursday.

Newton 3,

Miss. Valley 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians swept Mississinawa Valley in three close sets Tuesday, winning 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 in Cross County Conference play.

Maddie Hildebrand had 12 kills, Mallory Dunlevy had 11 kills and Alicia Dunning had seven kills and three blocks to lead Newton. Kacie Tackett had 32 assists and Alyssa Rapp had 16 digs.

Newton hosts Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Other scores: Arcanum 3, Bethel 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-18). Piqua (12-4, 9-3) 3, Stebbins 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-19).

* Boys Soccer

Tippecanoe 9,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team defeated Greenville 9-0 on Senior Night Wednesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North play, leaving the Red Devils (11-1-1, 8-0) all alone atop the division standings.

Andrew DeBrosse had three goals, Caiden Smith and Cole Group had a goal and two assists, Hunter McGraw, Michael Pfister and Ben Halsey each had a goal and an assist, Alex Rittenhouse had a goal and Cameron Seubert had an assist.

Tippecanoe travels to Alter — the team that defeated the Red Devils in last year’s regional final — Thursday.

Other scores: Piqua (6-3-1, 5-2) 3, Sidney 1.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.