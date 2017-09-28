Troy boys 2nd in GWOC North + Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

ARCANUM — Any other year before last year’s Greater Western Ohio Conference realignment, the Troy boys golf team would have already won the division title.

But without head-to-head play — where the Trojans went unbeaten against its American North Division rivals, including a 13-stroke rout of Butler — being a part of the equation anymore, the Aviators were able to capture the division championship by two strokes Thursday at the postseason GWOC tournament at Beechwood Golf Course, placing fourth overall and first in the North with a 322 and Troy sixth overall and second in the North with a 324.

“In normal years, we already would have won the North prior to the Post,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Once we realigned all the divisions (in 2016), then essentially all the dual matches don’t count. It’s just one of those situations where it’s how the GWOC is formatted now, and now it all comes down to the Post.

“But we had in right in front of us. I’m not going to take anything away from Butler. They flat out beat us. We knew what we had to do, and we just didn’t get it done.”

As of 2016, only the performance at the preseason and postseason GWOC tournaments count when decided division champions. Troy had been third overall in the preseason tournament with the same 324 score, tied with Butler but claiming the advantage on a tiebreaker. But with their two-stroke advantage Thursday, the Aviators were able to claim the American North Division title.

“We shot the exact same score as the Pre,” Evilsizor said. “But this time of year, you should be playing better than at the start. We were third with a 324 at the Pre, and we were sixth with that same score today. You can’t shoot your average at this time of year. You have to be better than that. That’s just not good enough this time of year.

“Golf is just like every other sport — you have to perform on that day.”

Nate Uhlenbrock, the lone senior on the team, led the Trojans Thursday with a 75, tied for fifth individually, and Holden Scribner shot 76 and was tied for seventh individually. Connor Stoltz followed with an 82, Nathan Henderson and Travis Bertram both shot 91 and Zac Collin shot 93.

“It was disappointing in that we had one individual tie for fifth and another tie for seventh, and we still couldn’t win the division,” Evilsizor said. “There’s only so much those guys can do. All year they’ve performed at a high level, but today it just wasn’t enough.

“Connor Stoltz played well today, shot five strokes better than he did at the Pre. We’ve just got to find better scores from the other three guys. But they’re just as frustrated with the fact that they know they can play better. Just like any other sport, you’ve got to perform that day, and today that just didn’t happen.”

Tippecanoe was 11th with a 362. Nathan Gagnon shot 88, Austin Post shot 89, Sam Weatherly shot 91, Casey Tateman and Noah Blake shot 94s and Zach Losey shot 99.

Now Troy and Tippecanoe will prepare for Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Reid Park in Springfield, with the Trojans aiming to defend their sectional title.

“Our goal now is to win the sectional,” Evilsizor said. “The top four teams in the tournament today all belong to the other sectional, so that bodes well for us. That’s one way to redeem ourselves, to go out and win — and we’ve got a good opportunity to win it. But ultimately, we’ll need to perform on Tuesday.”

* Girls Soccer

Troy 6,

Butler 0

VANDALIA — The Troy girls soccer team ran its winning streak to four games Wednesday night, shutting out Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Butler 6-0 on the road.

With the win, Troy improved to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in GWOC American North play, still second behind 7-0-1 Tippecanoe. Butler fell to 5-7-1, 5-2-1 in the division.

Against Butler, Kenzie Evans and Julianna Williams both scored two goals, Kiyha Adkins and Hannah Widener each had a goal, Olivia Westfall and Sydney Short each had two assists and Josie Rohlfs had an assist.

Goalkeeper Molly Miller made six saves to post the team’s fourth straight shutout.

Troy hosts Beavercreek Monday in one final tuneup before traveling to Tippecanoe Oct. 4 to play for the division lead.

Tippecanoe 10,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe maintained its Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division lead Wednesday, improving to 9-1-1 overall and 7-0-1 in division play with an easy 10-0 win at Greenville.

Tippecanoe hosts Carroll Saturday and travels to Northmont Monday before hosting second-place Troy with the GWOC American North lead on the line on Oct. 4.

Other scores: Sidney 6, Piqua (6-6, 4-4) 0.

* Tennis

Troy 3,

Northmont 2

CLAYTON — The Troy tennis team finished the regular season 12-4 Wednesday, holding on for a 3-2 victory at Northmont in non-league play to close on a five-game winning streak.

The Trojans also finished third in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division at 8-2 after Greenville (9-1 GWOC American North) defeated Tippecanoe Wednesday.

At second singles, Emma Kazmaier won 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-1, 6-0. At first doubles, Jackie Fulker and Hailey Taylor won 6-1, 7-5.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick lost 6-3, 6-1. At second doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke lost 6-3, 6-0.

Greenville 3,

Tippecanoe 2

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe tennis team couldn’t pull off the upset at Greenville Wednesday, finishing fourth in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings at 7-3, 11-7 overall, with a 3-2 loss.

At first doubles, Jordan Jones and Sophia McDowell won 6-3, 6-1. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Tasha Bruner won 6-3, 6-3.

At first singles, Amelia Zeizig lost 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. At second singles, Annie Livesay lost 6-3, 6-2. At third singles, Miranda Miller lost 6-0, 6-0.

* Volleyball scores: Butler 3, Piqua (12-5, 9-4 GWOC American North) 1 (25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18).

