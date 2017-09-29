Tipp boys upset state-ranked Alter: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

KETTERING — Facing the team responsible for its only two losses last season — including a 2-0 loss in the regional championship match, the Tippecanoe boys soccer team was more than motivated.

And the Red Devils (12-1-1), who won their ninth straight in the process, played their best game of the season Thursday night, traveling to Alter — ranked No. 2 in the state in Division II — and holding on for a 1-0 victory.

Cam Seibert scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Cole Group with six minutes left in the match, and the Devil defense held off the Knights to post its fourth straight shutout.

Tippecanoe travels to Troy Tuesday night to play for the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division lead.

Milton-Union 7,

Carlisle 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Bulldogs ran a winning streak to five games for the second time this season, routing Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foe Carlisle 7-0 Thursday at home.

Keltonn Dillhoff had three goals and three assists and Josh Daum had two goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs (10-1, 6-1 SWBL Buckeye). Caden Hilling and Sam Motz each added a goal and Andrew Besecker had an assist.

Milton-Union travels to Miami East Saturday.

Bethel 9,

Franklin Monroe 0

PITSBURG — Last season, Bethel won a war against Franklin Monroe 1-0 to earn a Cross County Conference championship.

Without a conference title on the line this season, the Bees (10-1-1) still had plenty of motivation, routing the Jets 9-0 Thursday night.

“We were able to jump on them early by scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes of the match,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “I was very pleased that we were able to get the ball outside and then get a dangerous ball delivered back into the mix. The boys have been working very hard, and it is great to see them succeed as they have recently.”

Tyler Brueckman scored three goals to lead the way, Korry Hamlin and Joe Miller both had a goal and two assists and Evan Hart had a goal and an assist.Nick Schmidt, Ben Lawson and Keaton Smith each had a goal, while Drew Kubiak, David Landes, Cannon Dakin and Daniel Ross each had an assist.

Bethel travels to Miami East on Oct. 5.

Other scores: Yellow Springs 2, Troy Christian (9-3-1, 3-1) 1. Lehman (6-3-1, 6-0-1) 3, Lima Central Catholic 2.

* Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 2,

Carlisle 1

CARLISLE — Kristen Dickison scored both of Milton-Union’s goals Thursday night, leading the Bulldog girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory at Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Carlisle.

Morgan Grudich added an assist for the Bulldogs (9-3, 5-2 SWBL Buckeye), who host Miami East Saturday.

Newton 1,

Dayton Christian 1

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Rachel Kirk scored on an assist from Crystal Houk to even up Thursday’s matchup against Dayton Christian, and the Indians battled to a 1-1 tie.

Newton hosts Catholic Central Saturday.

Other scores: Bethel (4-6-1) 2, Franklin Monroe 2. Troy Christian 7, Yellow Springs 0. Tri-County North 2, Miami East 1. Lehman (9-2-1) 5, Lima Central Catholic 0.

* Volleyball

Miami East 3,

National Trail 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team (15-2, 10-0 Cross County Conference) is two matches away from an eighth consecutive undefeated run through CCC play after routing National Trail Thursday night, 25-9, 25-2, 25-8.

Jonni Parker led the way for the Vikings with 13 kills, an assist, seven aces, a dig and five blocks. Kyndall Hellyer added four kills, nine aces and three digs, Lydia Conley had three kills, Kaitlyn Mack had three kills and a dig, Macie Schaffner had two kills, 14 assists, three aces and seven digs, Sierra Kinnison had two kills and two blocks, Sophie Jacomet had an assist and two digs, Anna Jacomet had three assists, eight aces and three digs and Gabrielle Hawkins had a dig.

Miami East travels to Centerville Saturday for a big non-league matchup.

Milton-Union 3,

Carlisle 0

CARLISLE — Milton-Union had little trouble after a close first set at Carlisle Thursday in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play, sweeping the Indians 25-20, 25-6, 25-10.

The score was tied 20-20 in the first set before Abbie Goudy and Annika Hutchinson closed the game out for the Bulldogs (10-7, 7-1 SWBL Buckeye) from the service line.

“I challenged them at that point,” Milton-Union coach Doc Ginn said. “I asked them for focus and intensity, and they responded.”

Goudy had 11 kills, Lex Davis had six kills and four blocks, Chloe Fogle had 23 assists and four aces and Hutchinson had 12 digs and five aces in the match.

Milton-Union hosts Dixie Tuesday.

Covington 3,

TC North 0

LEWISBURG — Covington took care of business Thursday night at Tri-County North, sweeping the Panthers 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 in Cross County Conference play.

Legend Patty had 13 kills and five digs, Breanna Kimmel had eight kills and seven digs, Lindsey Kimmel had three kills, 26 assists, 10 digs and two aces, Makenna Gostomsky had four kills and four digs, Lillian Hamilton had five kills and Maci White had 11 digs.

Covington (9-8, 8-2 CCC) hosts Versailles Monday.

Other scores: Franklin Monroe 3, Newton (8-10) 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-9).

* Tennis

GWOC

CENTERVILLE/TROY — The Troy tennis team finished eighth in the Greater Western Ohio Conference gold flight tournament Thursday at Centerville with eight points, while the Tippecanoe Red Devils won the silver flight tournament at Troy with 57 points.

For Troy, three seventh-place finishes led the Trojans. At first singles, Katie Sherrick was seventh, defeating Butler’s Allison Baker 8-3 in the final. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker was seventh, defeating Butler’s Jo Velasco 8-6 in the final. At first doubles, Jackie Fulker and Hailey Taylor were seventh, defeating Butler’s Ashley Hess and Hannah Scarpelli 9-7 in the final. At second singles, Emma Kazmaier was eighth, falling to Greenville’s Anna Manges 8-6 in the final. At second doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke were eighth, falling to Greenville’s Casey Malott and Alison Baughman 8-6 in the final.

For Tippecanoe, three Red Devils won individual titles. At second singles, Sophie McDowell was first, defeating Wayne’s Kristin Hooker 8-6 in the final. At first doubles, Jordan Jones and Claire Wint won, defeating Northmont’s Ayana McCain and Ashton Slusher 8-2 in the final. At second doubles, Tasha Bruner and Annie Livesay won, defeating Northmont’s Whitney White and Serenity Anderson 8-6 in the final. At first singles, Amelia Zweizig was second, falling 8-3 in the final to Northmont’s Lauren Kelsey. At third singles, Miranda Miller was sixth, falling to Northmont’s Hailey Jenkins 8-4.

Milton-Union 3,

Kenton Rige 2

SPRINGFIELD — Milton-Union picked up a hard-fought 3-2 victory Thursday afternoon at Kenton Ridge in non-league play.

At second singles, Abby Hissong won 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Caitlin Bushelman and Laura Billing won 6-4, 6-0.

At first singles, Hannah Fugate lost 3-6, 7-6 (8), 1-0 (10-4). At second doubles, Rachel Rock and Emma Lehman lost 6-4, 7-5.

Carroll 3,

Lehman 2

SIDNEY —The Lehman Cavaliers (3-13) honored their four seniors Thursday night on Senior Night before falling to Carroll in a hard-fought 3-2 match.

At first doubles, Alex Read and Angela Brunner won 6-3, 6-2. At second doubles, Kiera Burns and Ann Pennaparra won 6-3, 6-2.

At first singles, Claire Larger lost 1-6, 7-5, 6-2. At second singles, Grace Brandt lost 6-2, 6-2. At third singles, Melanie Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0.

Lehman travels to Northridge Monday in one final match before the sectional tournament.

