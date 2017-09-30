Viking volleyball sweeps Centerville: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CENTERVILLE — Even as a returning state champion, the Miami East volleyball team knows what the words “Greater Western Ohio Conference” mean in the Dayton area.

And Centerville specifically.

“We scheduled this match late in the season for a purpose,” Miami East coach Dan Peterson said. “We understand the mystique that the GWOC has in our area. We took it as a chip on our shoulder to go in there and beat, not only a GWOC team, but a GWOC team that was undefeated at the time — and on their own court, at that.”

The Vikings (16-2) not only beat the Elks (15-1) — the prospective No. 1 seed in the Dayton area and 16th-ranked team in Division I which had only lost five games all season entering Saturday’s match — they did so in a 3-0 sweep, winning 25-20, 25-22, 25-20.

“It felt good for us to do that,” Peterson said. “We’d gameplanned it pretty much all week, and it kind of played out the way we’d talked about it. It was good, the girls executed it and we got the result we wanted — and, quite frankly, the one we expected, too.

“It took a little feeling out.We ran pretty much even with them throughout the first half of the first set, but then we made a couple of adjustments. We moved Kyndall (Hellyer) over to the right side to get her some swings there because we had a better matchup, and once we made that adjustment, we were off and running.”

And in the process, with one ace in the match, Miami East senior Jonni Parker became Ohio’s all-time leader in aces, now holding the career record with 445.

“She had one in that match — which is kind of unheard of for her. Usually she has a lot more. But that one ace gave her the state record for aces in a career,” Peterson said. “It’s crazy how many she’s had. And she got it in the second set, so we were pumped.”

Parker added 24 kills, 16 assists, six digs and four blocks, and Hellyer had 12 kills, an ace, eight digs and two blocks.

Kaitlyn Mack had four kills and four digs, Sierra Kinnison had two kills and a block, Lydia Conley had two kills and three blocks, Delaney Bourelle had two kills, a dig and a block, Sophie Jacomet had a kill, two assists, an ace and 15 digs and Anna Jacomet had a kill and two digs. Macie Schaffner had 29 assists and five digs and Gabrielle Hawkins had an ace and five digs.

Miami East, ranked No. 5 in the latest D-III OHSVCA coaches poll, plays another tough match on Wednesday, hosting the No. 3 team in the state in D-I, Dublin Coffman.

Bellbrook 3,

Tippecanoe 1

BELLBROOK — Tippecanoe (15-3) led late in each of the three sets it lost Saturday afternoon, falling at Bellbrook 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22.

“What defined this match was our inability to close,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “In Set 1 we were up 24-21 with the serve and got shut out on five straight points. In Set 3, were were up 23-21. In Set 4, we were up 21-19. When we received well, we were able to run a dynamic offense that we controlled.”

Natalie Seeman had 12 kills, Brooke Aselage had nine kills, two blocks and 14 digs, Rachel Wildermuth had four blocks, Isabel Crow had 40 assists, 12 digs and three aces and Audrey Trick had three aces.

Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Tuesday.

Newton

Splits Tri

HOUSTON — The Newton Indians split a tri-match at Houston Saturday, beating the host 25-23, 25-20 and then falling to Riverside 25-11, 25-17.

Maddie Hildebrand had nine kills and Kacie Tackett had 19 assists against Houston, then Hildebrand had eight kills and Tackett 13 assists against Riverside.

Other scores: Bradford (2-17) 3, Northridge 0 (25-10, 25-23, 25-16).

* Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 1,

Miami East 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team (10-3) won its third straight and seventh of its last eight Saturday, defeating Miami East (3-6-1) 1-0.

Kristen Dickison scored the lone goal on the day with an assist from Morgan Grudich.

The Bulldogs host Dixie Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Carroll 1

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe improved to 10-1-1 on the season Saturday, holding off Carroll for a 3-1 victory at home.

Jackie Bashore, Makayla Stallard and Hannah Chaplin each had goals for the Red Devils, who travel to Northmont Monday.

Other scores: Catholic Central 13, Newton 3. Summit Country Day 4, Lehman (9-3-1) 0.

* Boys Soccer

Milton-Union 1,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — The Milton-Union boys soccer team’s five-game winning streak may have came to an end, but the Bulldogs (10-1-1) still battled Miami East to a 1-1 draw Saturday.

Keltonn Dillhoff scored the only goal for the Bulldogs, who travel to Dixie Tuesday and Waynesville Thursday looking to close out a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title.

Other scores: Yellow Springs 4, Lehman (6-4-1) 3.

