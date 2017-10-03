‘Dogs, Devils double down

By Josh Brown

jbrown@troydailynews.com

TROY — Both of Milton-Union’s doubles teams qualified for next week’s district tournament.

One of Tippecanoe’s doubles teams, as well as a pair of singles players, did the same.

Both the Bulldogs and Red Devils saw plenty of success Tuesday at the opening day of the Division II sectional tennis tournament at Troy High School and Troy Community Park, as the two teams combined to send eight players to Saturday’s semifinal round and on to the next level.

Milton-Union’s Abby Hissong and Meredith Fitch — the Bulldogs’ second and third singles players during the regular season and now the top-seeded doubles team reached the semis, as did the team of Caitlin Bushelman and Laura Billing, Milton’s first doubles team all season long and the fourth seed for the sectional.

Bushelman and Billing had a bit easier path, defeating Dixie in a close 6-4, 7-5 match before routing Urbana 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

“Laura and Caitlin played very well today, played very well as a team,” Milton-Union coach Diana Finfrock said. “They’ve been partners all year, so they kind of had that rhythm going.”

Hissong and Fitch, meanwhile, blanked Eaton 6-0, 6-0 before facing Tippecanoe’s Tasha Bruner and Claire Wint in the quarterfinal round. After dropping the first set, the duo was able to reclaim momentum and battled back for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory.

“It was a struggle — Tipp played really well,” Finfrock said. “The girls were able to pull it out in the third. I was really pleased with Abby and Meredith. It was not easy. They had to fight for every point they got.”

“We got both doubles teams out, which is awesome. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

Tippecanoe’s all-senior doubles team of Jordan Jones and Sophia McDowell, seeded No. 2 heading into the tournament, had to win three matches to qualify. They defeated Kenton Ridge 6-2, 6-0 to open, then knocked off Bellefontaine 6-2, 6-0 — then they had to wait all afternoon for an opponent, finally taking the court at 4:30 p.m. for their quarterfinal match against Springfield Shawnee. And after all that waiting, Jones and McDowell wasted no time, winning 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semis.

The Devils also added a pair of singles players to their district trip, though, in freshmen Amelia Zweizig and Dakota Schroeder.

Zweizig, the No. 3 seed, defeated Eaton’s Sittloh 6-0, 6-0 and Catholic Central’s Ewing 6-1, 6-2 to earn a spot in the quarterfinals against Milton-Union’s Hannah Fugate. Fugate was playing well, defeating Brookville’s Burton 6-1, 6-0 and Greenon’s Esterline 6-0, 6-1 to get there. The two battled through a tough first set, with Zweizig coming out on top and then closing out a 6-4, 6-2 victory to reach the semifinals and advance to district.

“Amelia is a freshman, and throughout the season, she’s had to learn how to win,” Tippecanoe coach Kaci Matthews said. “We talked a lot of strategy over the season, and that’s not something she’s ever really had to do. She played the way she knew how, but she also played the way she knew she’d need to to win today. Give it to Hannah — she’s one of the hardest workers in girls tennis right now. It could’ve gone either way, and fortunately for us, Amelia was able to play to win.”

“Hannah played really well. She gave it all she had,” Finfrock said. “Take nothing away from Amelia — she’s a good little player. But Hannah never quit fighting. She played to the last point. It just wasn’t her day today.”

Schroeder, meanwhile, defeated Milton-Union’s Madison Silveira 6-0, 6-0 before upsetting Lehman’s Claire Larger, the No. 4 seed, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarters. There, she knocked off Brookville’s Rohrer in three tough sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semis.

“Sometimes you hang your head after losing that first set, but Dakota held her head up and didn’t play like a freshman. She played like she’d been there before,” Matthews said. “That’s something that, a lot of times, doesn’t happen for a few years. Going into it, she knew it’d be a battle, and she handled the pressure very well.”

Lehman junior Sarah Gibson reached the quarterfinal round for the second straight year, defeating Greenon’s Gochenour 6-0, 6-0 and Bellefontaine’s Slagle 6-0, 6-1 to earn the right to take on second-seeded Maci Wallace from Kenton Ridge. After dropping the first set, she took a 5-3 lead in the second — but Wallace was able to recover and pull out a 6-2, 7-5 win to eliminate Gibson.

“She almost got her to a third set,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sarah just got a little gassed there at the end of the second. But she had a great year. All the girls did. And we’ve got a lot coming back — our varsity will be six seniors and a junior. We just had a really good year. The kids are down now, but they all have a lot to be proud of.”

Also at singles for Milton-Union, Emma Lehman lost to Tippecanoe’s Annie Livesay 6-0, 6-1. Livesay then lost to Kenton Ridge’s Wallace 6-1, 6-2.

Also at singles for Lehman, Melanie Brunner defeated Springfield Shawnee’s Laird 6-3, 6-0 before losing to Eaton’s top-seeded Murphy 6-3, 6-0.

At doubles for Lehman, Kiera Burns and Ann Pennaparra defeated Brookville 6-3, 6-2 before falling to Northwestern 6-2, 6-1. Angela Brunner and Grace Brandt lost to Brookville 6-1, 6-1.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Laura Billing hits a forehand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_mu_billing.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Laura Billing hits a forehand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Caitlin Bushelman follows through on a backhand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_mu_bushelman.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Caitlin Bushelman follows through on a backhand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Claire Wint hits a backhand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_tipp_clairewint.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Claire Wint hits a backhand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Meridith Fitch hits a backhand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_mu_fitch.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Meridith Fitch hits a backhand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Abby Hissong hits a forehand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_mu_hissong.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Abby Hissong hits a forehand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Hannah Fugate follows through on a backhand during a singles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100317jb_mu_fugate.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Hannah Fugate follows through on a backhand during a singles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Tasha Bruner follows through on a forehand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100317jb_tipp_bruner.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Tasha Bruner follows through on a forehand during a doubles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Dakota Schroeder serves during a singles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100317jb_tipp_schroeder.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Dakota Schroeder serves during a singles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Lehman’s Sarah Gibson hits a backhand during a singles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100317jb_leh_gibson.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Lehman’s Sarah Gibson hits a backhand during a singles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Madison Silveira hits a forehand during a singles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100317jb_mu_silvera.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Madison Silveira hits a forehand during a singles match at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy Community Park.