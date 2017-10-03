Troy, Tipp boys golf qualify + Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

SPRINGFIELD — No one had a particularly great day at the Division I boys golf sectional at Reid Park Tuesday.

But Troy and Tippecanoe played well enough to earn another chance next week, with the Trojans finishing as the runners-up in the team standings and the Red Devils placing fourth, both qualifying for next week’s district tournament.

The Trojans — the defending sectional champions — shot 351 as a team, second to Beavercreek’s 333. Bellefontaine was third with 363 and Tippecanoe made the district cut by six strokes with a 368.

“Overall, we struggled today, there’s no other way to put it,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We did not play very well, but we played well enough.

“In any kind of tournament, no matter what sport it is, it’s survive and advance, and that’s what we did today. We did not play at the highest level we can. But at the same time, we qualified for districts, we move on and give ourselves a chance to play another day.”

Troy junior Holden Scribner and senior Nate Uhlenbrock led the Trojans with matching 80s, tied for third on the day. Beavercreek’s Alex Flick was medalist with a 74 and Springfield’s Lucas Wells was the individual runner-up with a 77.

“I’m not going to lie — the course played really tough today,” Evilsizor said. “There were only two scores in the 70s. Overall, the scores were very high. The course was dry and pretty fast, and we struggled today.”

Connor Stoltz shot a 95 and Travis Bertram capped off the Trojans’ scoring with a 96, with Zac Collin adding a 105.

Tippecanoe was led by freshman Nathan Gagnon with an 85 and senior Sam Weatherly with an 89. Zach Losey and Casey Tateman both shot 97s and Noah Blake added a 103.

The district tournament will be played Thursday at Glenview Golf Course.

* Girls Soccer

Beavercreek 3,

Troy 0

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team’s four-game winning streak came to an end Monday at the hands of 10-1-1 Beavercreek in a 3-0 loss at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy (8-4) travels to Tippecanoe Wednesday night to play for the lead in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division.

Tippecanoe 1,

Northmont 0

CLAYTON — Tippecanoe (11-1-1) continued to build momentum heading into Wednesday night’s showdown against Troy for the division lead, holding off Northmont for a 1-0 victory Monday on the road.

Jackie Bashore scored the game’s lone goal for the Red Devils on an assist from Lauren Weimer.

Tippecanoe hosts Troy Wednesday.

Miami East 10,

National Trail 2

CASSTOWN — Miami East kicked off a busy week Monday night on a strong note, routing National Trail 10-2 in Cross County Conference play.

Haley Demmitt headed in a Savannah Nehring cross for the game’s first goal roughly seven minutes in. Demmitt scored again shortly after, then Whitley and Cadence Gross scored back-t0-back goals, with Hailey Weaver assisting on the latter. And just before halftime, Cassidy Walker scored on a Meadow Powers assist to make it 5-0 at the break.

Cadence Gross began the second half with a goal, assisted by Macy Fellers, then Chloee Thomas scored on a Maddie Miller assist. Kirsten Overholser put in a rebound for her first varsity goal, then Miller scored the final goal of the night for the Vikings (4-7-1, 3-1 CCC).

Miami East travels to Bethel Thursday.

* Boys Soccer

Bethel 9,

Fairlawn 0

BRANDT — The Bethel boys soccer team spread the ball around on offense and recorded its 10th shutout of the season Monday night, defeating Fairlawn 9-0.

Cannon Dakin had two goals for the Bees (11-1-1), Tyler Brueckman had a goal and an assist and David Landes, Daniel Ross, Jordan Donthnier, Kyle Smith, Evan Hart and Brandon Whetstone each had one goal. Aiden Flomerfelt had three assists, Korry Hamlin had two assists and Luke Moorefield, Nick Schmidt and Drew Kubiak each one assist.

“We recorded our 10th shutout by not allowing a shot in this matchup,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We started kind of slow. It was hard to get going at first because there was always nine players behind the ball taking up space. Then we finally got the ball outside, creating some space, and that really opened up the game for us.”

Bethel travels to Miami East Thursday.

Brookville 7,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team struggled to stop Brookville Monday night in a 7-1 loss.

Ethan Cook scored the Indians’ lone goal on an assist from Dillon Koble.

Newton travels to Lehman Saturday.

* Volleyball

Versailles 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team struggled Monday night against perennial power Versailles, falling 25-8, 25-11, 25-17.

“Versailles is a very good team,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “They put up a big block and frustrated our hitters all night. They ran a quicker tempo offense than we are accustomed to, and you could see that it took us a while to catch up to their speed. I believe you only get better playing better teams. Hopefully we learned a great deal tonight.”

Fort Recovery 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team lost to Fort Recovery in three sets Monday, falling 25-12, 25-6, 25-12.

Brooke Fair had two kills for Bradford (2-18), Hannah Fout had two digs and five assists, Cassie Mead had three digs and Bailey Wysong had a dig.

