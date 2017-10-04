Tipp blanks Troy, 3-0

By Josh Brown

jbrown@troydailynews.com

TROY — Tippecanoe and Troy are two boys soccer teams headed in opposite directions.

The Red Devils entered Tuesday night’s game on a nine-game winning streak, having just knocked off the No. 3 team in the state in Division II — and the team that knocked them out in last year’s regional final — the Alter Knights.

The Trojans, meanwhile, entered the night 1-2-2 in their last five games but still with one chance to claim the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division lead — if they could defeat Tippecanoe.

But after a scoreless first half, the defending division champion Devils, ranked sixth in the latest D-II state poll, were able to cash in a penalty kick less than two minutes into the second half and quickly struck again roughly three minutes after that, deflating the Trojans en route to an American North-clinching 3-0 victory over Troy Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

“The question, coming off of that big win against Alter, was were we going to be able to play two tough teams in a row?” Tippecanoe coach Scott Downing said. “That was my biggest fear. But after halftime we settled down. This is usually one of those games where everyone is coming out playing 100 miles per hour, and it’s hard to do what you tactically want to do. But in the second half, we did a much better job of moving the ball and keeping possession, and we made a lot better decisions.”

After a scoreless first 40 minutes for both teams, Tippecanoe (13-1-1, 9-0 GWOC American North) drew a foul in Troy’s box, giving Andrew DeBrosse a shot at a penalty kick. The senior deposited the ball in the right side of the goal, giving the Devils a 1-0 edge.

“That first goal was a decision that we made,” Troy coach Richard Phillips said. “Decision making (was the difference). We made some bad decisions early in the second half, and they hurt us. And once they got that goal, they outplayed us.”

The previous year, the Trojans (8-3-2, 6-1-1 GWOC American North) had bounced back after giving up the first goal and fought Tippecanoe to a 1-0 tie. But the Devils made sure that wasn’t the case this time, as they went right back on the attack after taking the lead. They worked the ball to the center of the field, where Caiden Smith hit a left-footed shot from just outside the box and in to make it a 2-0 game with 34:50 left to play.

“Two or three minutes later, we got that second goal, and I think that was the sucker punch,” Downing said. “They lost a little wind once that happened.”

“I thought we could (come back after the first goal). But I looked at the kids’ demeanor after that first goal, and we just played flat after that. We made bad decisions, we didn’t go after the ball like we did in the first half — we just got outplayed in the second half.”

Smith added a second goal with 22:51 to play, taking a throw-in along the sideline then cutting toward the center of the field and hooking a 30-yard shot into the upper-90 inside the far post to make it 3-0. DeBrosse and Michael Pfister also added assists for the Devils.

Troy, which had the only scoring chances in the first half but could never break through, saw its opportunities limited in the second half. Elijah Williams gave the Trojans their two best chances in the final 20 minutes, letting loose a flip throw-in into the center of Tippecanoe’s box — but no teammates could get a head on it. And with less than three minutes to go, Williams hit a shot from in front that rolled inches wide right, preserving the shutout for the Devils.

At 9-0 with one division match to go — at Butler on Oct. 10 — and with two teams tied at 6-1-1 behind them, the Devils have clinched their second outright GWOC American North title. And though they were regional finalists last year, they look to be playing even stronger down the stretch this season and pose a major threat in the postseason.

“We had some players last year that had people asking ‘can you replace them? Who’s going to get that one goal so you can win 1-0?’” Downing said. “And we’ve had that this season. We’ve had some guys step up, whether it’s an all-star on the team or a sub. We seem to be playing much better as a team.”

Troy, meanwhile, will look to regain some momentum in its final three matchups of the year — against Tecumseh Saturday, at Piqua Oct. 10 and Greenville Oct. 12.

“We still have to continue playing,” Phillips said. “We have two league games left to play. Yes, we’re not in the running for the North anymore, but we’ve got to finish the best that we can. We’re down a bit right now, but we have to come back from this. We have to continue working hard.”

Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe goalkeeper Alex Rittenhouse makes a save in front of Troy’s Nathan Kleptz Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_troy_kleptz_tipp_gk-2.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe goalkeeper Alex Rittenhouse makes a save in front of Troy’s Nathan Kleptz Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Caiden Smith and Troy’s Connor Hubbell battle for a ball in the air Tuesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_troy_Hubbell_tipp_smith-2.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Caiden Smith and Troy’s Connor Hubbell battle for a ball in the air Tuesday. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Troy’s Bailey Webb tries to beat Tippecanoe’s Matt Hinkle down the field with the ball Tuesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_troy_webb_tipp_14-2.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Troy’s Bailey Webb tries to beat Tippecanoe’s Matt Hinkle down the field with the ball Tuesday. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Troy’s Alex Bridge takes a shot in front of Tippecanoe’s Miles McClurg (6) Tuesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_troy_bridge_tipp_14_6-2.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Troy’s Alex Bridge takes a shot in front of Tippecanoe’s Miles McClurg (6) Tuesday. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Troy’s Elijah Williams brings the ball up the field as Tippecanoe’s Matt Hinkle defends Tuesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_troy_williams-2.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Troy’s Elijah Williams brings the ball up the field as Tippecanoe’s Matt Hinkle defends Tuesday. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Ben Sauls heads the ball Tuesday against Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_100417jb_tipp_22-2.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News Tippecanoe’s Ben Sauls heads the ball Tuesday against Troy.