Eagle boys beat DC 1-0: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@troydailynews.com

TROY — After a disappointing 2-1 loss at Yellow Springs last week, the Troy Christian boys soccer team’s hopes for a Metro Buckeye Conference championship took a hit.

But Tuesday, the Eagles (10-3-2, 4-1 MBC) defeated Dayton Christian — the No. 5 team in the state in Division III — 1-0 at Eagle Stadium, clinching at least a share of its first league title in more than a decade.

Jared Trimbach scored the game’s only goal for the Eagles, who finish the regular season Oct. 10 against Seven Hills.

Milton-Union 2,

Dixie 1

NEW LEBANON — One key road division matchup down. Two to go.

The Milton-Union Bulldogs (11-1-1, 7-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) knocked off Dixie 2-1 on the road Tuesday night, setting up a critical showdown at Waynesville — which is 6-1 and in second place — on Thursday for the division lead.

Josh Daum scored the first goal for the Bulldogs, but Dixie was able to even up the score at 1-1. Daum added his second unassisted goal of the night, though, and Milton-Union held on for the win.

Milton-Union travels to Waynesville Thursday and hosts Twin Valley South Monday before finishing the regular season with one last division match at Preble Shawnee Oct. 12.

Other scores: Miami East 8, Lehman (6-5-1) 2. Piqua (7-3-1, 6-2) 2, Greenville 0.

* Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 6,

Dixie 0

WEST MILTON — Kristen Dickison and Caitlin Jones each scored a pair of goals Tuesday night, leading the Milton-Union girls soccer team to a 6-0 win over Dixie at home in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Jones also added an assist, Morgan Grudich had a goal and two assists, Kiley Timmers had a goal and Emily Hornberger, Mara Walters and Morgan Nemeth each had an assist for the Bulldogs (11-3, 6-2 SWBL Buckeye).

Milton-Union hosts Waynesville Thursday.

Legacy Christian 2,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — Jaden Stine scored the lone goal of the night for Newton, but the Indians lost 2-1 to visiting Legacy Christian Tuesday.

Newton travels to Tri-County North Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian 2, Dayton Christian 1.

* Volleyball

Troy 3,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — After a five-set loss to Fenwick a week ago, the Troy volleyball team (15-4, 12-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) has bounced back with a pair of road victories in division play, sweeping Greenville last week and then sweeping Sidney 25-10, 25-12, 26-24 Tuesday night.

Troy hosts Butler Thursday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — Tippecanoe recovered from its four-set loss to Bellbrook over the weekend, sweeping Piqua Tuesday night in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 win.

Brooke Aselage had 12 kills and 10 digs and Natalie Seeman had seven kills to lead the Red Devils (16-3, 12-1 GWOC American North). Rachel Wildermuth added four blocks, Isabel Crow had 31 assists and three aces, Abby Hughes had 14 digs and Audrey Trick had three aces.

“We controlled the tempo from the start of the match with great serve receive, allowing us to run any type of play set,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We played disciplined defense and finally played almost-error-free ball. I loved the energy and willingness to stay within our gameplan.”

Tippecanoe hosts Sidney Friday for Senior Night.

Covington 3,

National Trail 0

NEW PARIS — Covington rebounded from its loss to Versailles the night before with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-12 Cross County Conference win Tuesday at National Trail.

Lillian Hamilton had 13 kills and three blocks and Legend Patty had 13 kills and four digs to lead the way for the Buccaneers (10-9, 9-2 CCC). Breanna Kimmel added five kills and five digs, Josie Crowell had 22 assists and four digs and Makenna Gostomsky had three kills and three digs.

“As a team, we had an overall hitting percentage of 0.471. This can be attributed to solid serve receive and aggressive defense getting the ball to Josie Crowell and allowing her to set a number of different hitters,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “Lillian Hamilton had a great net game and was able to find effective angles for her middle attack.”

Covington hosts CCC leader Miami East Oct. 12 for Senior Night.

Newton 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Newton Indians swept Bradford Tuesday in Cross County Conference play, winning in three close sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22.

Maddie Hildebrand had 15 kills and Mallory Dunlevy had 13 kills and 19 digs to lead the Indian offense, with Kacie Tackett piling up 33 assists and Alyssa Rapp with 22 digs.

Newton hosts Graham Saturday, while Bradford hosts Franklin Monroe Oct. 12.

Other scores: Milton-Union (12-7, 8-1) 3, Dixie 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-22). Troy Christian 3, Middletown Christian 1. Bethel 3, Tri-County North 0.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.