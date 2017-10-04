Sherrick, Kazmaier advance

By Josh Brown

TROY — Even though they played singles all year, Troy’s Katie Sherrick and Emma Kazmaier are no strangers to doubles.

Which made their postseason transition that much easier.

Sherrick and Kazmaier — the Trojans’ first and second singles players all season — entered play Wednesday in the Division I sectional tennis tournament at Troy High School as the top-seeded doubles team, and they made good on that by easily sweeping their two matches, reaching the semifinal round and qualifying for next week’s district tournament in Mason.

“They qualified for district, so that’s good. I’m happy for them,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “I’m happy for Emma, being a senior and playing two (second singles) all year (after playing second doubles last year). She’s had a good year, and Katie, moving up from first doubles last year to first singles, she’s had a good year.

“And that’s the thing — they’ve both played doubles before. It wasn’t like we had to teach them how to play doubles. They already know. All it took was them getting used to each other.”

That didn’t take long, either.

They opened the day against Northmont’s Whitney White and Serenity Anderson, and they fell behind 2-1 after neither could hold their serve. That was all it took, though, as they went on to win the match 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

There, Sherrick and Kazmaier faced Sidney’s Auanna Edens and Caroline Gallimore, barely breaking a sweat in a 6-1, 6-0 victory to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.

“They were a little nervous the first set of the first match,” Goldner said. “I really didn’t say anything, and they settled down and jumped out 5-2 on Northmont. They pretty much just got on a roll. And then in the second, I think they were up 5-0 before they gave up a game. And against Sidney, they might’ve lost the first or second game, but then they took care of business.”

Sherrick and Kazmaier will now face Greenville’s Addie Haupt and Abby Swensen, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, in Saturday’s semifinal.

Jackie Fulker and Hailey Taylor, Troy’s first doubles team during the regular season and No. 4 seed on Wednesday, ran into trouble in the quarterfinal round. They opened the day with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Sidney’s Mara Hecht and Sara Gibson, but they were defeated 7-5, 6-2 by Northmont’s Ayana McCain and Ashton Slusher — a team they’d beaten in straight sets just the week before.

“A week ago, they beat Northmont 6-1, 7-5,” Goldner said. “They just didn’t play real well today. It’s just one of those things that happens.

“We had a little rain delay out here, and we were hoping to get some momentum back once we came back. But we were down 3-0 and 4-1 after that. But they’ve had a good year. We would’ve liked to have seen them qualify, sure. But it just wasn’t in the cards today.”

In singles play, Mackenzie Nosker picked up a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Fairborn’s Paige Murry to start the day, then she lost in three sets to Tecumseh’s Ashley Fite in the second round, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Kit Wolke put up a fight in the second set against Butler’s Johanna Velasco, falling 6-0, 7-5. And Cady Rhea lost a preliminary match on Tuesday 6-0, 6-0 against Northmont’s Hailey Jenkins.

“Mackenzie lost in three sets, but she played well today,” Goldner said. “She just ran out of gas a little bit. But I was really encouraged by how she played. And Kit played really well today, too. I saw encouraging things from the way the played.”

The semifinals begin at 9 p.m. Saturday at Troy Community Park.

