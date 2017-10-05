Trojans upset Devils, 2-0

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — A conference championships, a county rivalry, plenty of collisions and physical play — and even a questionable non-call.

Wednesday’s Troy-Tippecanoe girls soccer matchup had a bit of everything, making it an instant classic.

And in the end, the Trojans snapped the Red Devils’ 12-game unbeaten streak and shut them out for the first time this season, knocking off the defending Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division champions 2-0 Wednesday night at Tipp City Park and putting themselves in a position to claim their first outright division title since 2013.

For Troy — which improved to 9-4 overall and claimed control of its own destiny atop the GWOC American North at 8-1 — the win was a monumental one.

“This is a program-defining win,” Troy coach Michael Rasey said. “When Tipp joined the conference last year, we knew they were always going to be one of the best opponents we’d see every year. To be a champion from here on out, you’ve got to go through Tipp.

“We put ourselves in a bad situation with our loss to Xenia. But I told the girls that, after their tie with Sidney, if we could win out, we had a really good chance to be on top at the end of it all. Yeah, we dug ourselves a hole a couple weeks ago. But ever since then, we’ve been a pretty complete team. And beating Tipp tonight, that’s a big deal. I can’t say enough about these girls and the effort they put in tonight.”

“This is the best feeling in a while,” Troy senior goalkeeper Molly Miller said. “It was like that Sidney game all over again. We’ve been close rivals with Tipp for so long, and they beat us 1-0 last year. It feels so good.”

Tippecanoe (11-2-1, 7-1-1 GWOC American North), meanwhile, was left wondering what could have been.

“They just wanted it more,” Tippecanoe coach Brandon Baker said. “He had his kids prepared, and they wanted it. And we kind of looked a little sluggish tonight.”

While the first 25 minutes featured plenty of hard-hitting physical play and quality ball handling and passing, neither team managed to create any truly dangerous scoring chances thanks to the tough defenses and the veteran goalkeeping of Troy’s Miller and Tippecanoe senior Claire Hinkle.

That all changed with 14:08 to go in the first half, though. Troy’s Megan Malott centered the ball with a cross, and it sailed into a massive pile-up of bodies. The ball came out of that scrum free, though, and Troy’s Kenzie Evans jumped on it and tapped it into the open goal to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

“It was a cross in, and it kind of bounced around, like a misclear,” Rasey said. “And Kenzie was there, and she cleaned it up. She was able to get a foot on it and redirect it into the goal. And that’s what your best players do. They put themselves in a position to contribute, and she did exactly that.”

From the Devils’ point of view, though, things were a bit different.

“That first one was the big one,” Baker said. “The referee even told me that he missed the handball (in the pile-up). It was a handball, and our girls stopped — which they shouldn’t have — but they stopped, because they thought it was a handball. I’m not saying anything bad about the referees. That was just a big play there.”

The Trojans, however, took care of any lingering doubts early in the second half.

With 38:31 remaining in the game, freshman Julianna Williams beat the Tippecanoe defense back on a breakaway and drew Tipp’s backup goalkeeper out of the goal. She then fired off a shot before the keeper could cut off any angles, giving the Trojans a 2-0 lead — which proved to be all the insurance they needed.

“I mean, we know that Tipp is very dangerous offensively,” Rasey said. “I can’t say that I felt comfortable at two, but with our goalkeeping and defense, my confidence that we could hold on grew. But it was a long 38 minutes.”

“The second one just kind of closed the deal,” Baker said. “He’s got a great team over there. It was just not our night.”

The Devils put the pressure on throughout the second half and had some solid shots — the best of which likely being a 20-yarder from in front off the left foot of Hannah Kramer — but Miller was there to stop them all, posting 13 saves on the night. With three minutes to play, Miller was able to snare a high-arcing shot that was headed under the crossbar, and the Trojans turned away one final corner kick try with one minute to go to wrap things up.

Troy won back-to-back GWOC North titles in 2012 and 2013, but the Trojans have not won a division championship during the four-year careers of their current seniors. Now, with a win at home against Piqua on Oct. 11, Troy would clinch the outright title.

“My entire four years of being here, we haven’t had this opportunity,” Miller said. “Oh my gosh, I’m so happy. It feels so good. But we can’t set Piqua aside. They’re still going to compete. They’re still our No. 1 rivals, and we have to compete with them. Being in this position feels great — but we’ve still got work to do.”

“That’s exactly what I told them in the huddle after the game, too,” Rasey said. “We cleared our two biggest hurdles: beating a very dangerous Sidney team two weeks ago, and beating one of the best teams in Dayton tonight. I’m not going to mince words — regardless of division, Tipp is one of the best teams in Dayton. And to come out on top feels really good.”

The Trojans still have three games remaining, including the critical Piqua matchup, but they travel to Northmont Monday for one final tuneup before that. Tippecanoe travels to Beavercreek on Monday before finishing the regular season against Butler Oct. 11.

