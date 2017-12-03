Troy girls bowling win Kickoff: Late Saturday roundup

By Josh Brown

COLUMBUS — The Troy girls bowling team won its second straight tournament to open the season, posting a 2,924 in the qualifying round and then beating Butler, Fairport Harbor, St. Marys and Gahanna Lincoln in head-to-head play to win the Ohio High School Kickoff Classic Saturday at Columbus Bowling Palace.

Jenna Stone made the all-tournament team, rolling 205-161-212—578, Cassidy McMullen rolled 191-165-179—535, A’leigha Smith rolled 201-168-163—532, Alyssa Shilt rolled 188-186-153—527, Stephanie Crider added games of 118-163 and Sierra Brown rolled a 156.

The Trojan boys bowling team was 10th, rolling a 3,285 in qualifying and then falling 3-1 in the opening round of head-to-head play to Ashland.

Aaron Stone rolled 156-234-206—596, Carson Rogers rolled 218-187-182—587, Jordan Fisher rolled 175-200-190—565, Preston Jackson rolled games of 230-161, Brian Joins rolled 161-213 and Logan Jones rolled 168-158.

Troy travels to Versailles Friday.

* Wrestling

Sidney

Invitational

SIDNEY — Two Trojans won individual championships at Sidney’s Jim McCracken Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, leading Troy to a seventh-place finish as a team with 133 points.

Joe Pascale was champion at 126, defeating Tecumseh’s Hunter Donnan by pin in 1:42 in the championship round. Nick Mittelstadt was also an individual champion at 152, defeating Greenville’s Jacob Goldsmith in the title match by an 8-3 decision.

David McGraw (160) was third, pinning Allen East’s Blake Hershberger by pin in 24 seconds in the final. Carlos Quintero (145) was fourth, falling to Little Miami’s Casey Lawrence by 5-0 decision in the final. Mitchell Francis (113) finished fifth, defeating Sidney’s Grant Fair 5-0 in the final. Frankie Hoening (170) was fifth, defeating Mentor’s Nick Schuster by an 8-6 decision in the final. And Kameron Block (285) was fifth, defeating Versailles’ Louden Kiehl by a 5-0 decision in the final.

Versailles won the tournament with 225.5 points, with Mentor finishing a close second with 212.

Troy will compete next at the Edgewood Invitational, beginning Friday.

* Boys Basketball

Tippecanoe 78,

Oakwood 70

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team outscored Oakwood 24-13 in the third quarter to take control, defeating the Lumberjacks 78-70 in new coach Adam Toohey’s debut Saturday night.

The Red Devils (1-0) shot 40 percent from 3-point range on the night, going 8 for 20. Caiden Smith led a group of three Devils in double figures with 20 points and added four steals, Ben Sauls hit three 3s and scored 17 points and Cade Gingerich came off the bench to score 10 points. Daniel Hagan added nine and Tyler Skaggs chipped in eight.

Tippecanoe hosts reigning Greater Western Ohio Conference American North champion Sidney Friday to open division play.

Miami East 46,

West Liberty 40

WEST LIBERTY-SALEM — Miami East’s Austin Kearns scored a game-high 15 points, including 9 for 11 from the free throw line, and Justin Brown hit a pair of big 3s in the fourth quarter, leading the Vikings to a hard-fought 46-40 victory Saturday at West Liberty-Salem.

Three of Kearns’ free throws came down the stretch in the fourth to help the Vikings (2-0) put the game away, and he added five rebounds and four assists. Brown finished with eight points, Austin Rutledge added seven and Parker Heim and Dalton Taynor each scored six.

“It was a total team effort, especially on the defensive end,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “They (West Liberty-Salem) had seven seniors, so we were concerned about their experience coming in. But it was a strong overall performance by our guys.”

Miami East hosts Bradford Friday to open Cross County Conference play.

Troy Christian 57,

New Bremen 48

NEW BREMEN — Troy Christian was trailing by 10 with 4:39 to go in the third quarter at New Bremen Saturday night, but the Eagles fought back to outscore the opposition by 19 down the stretch to claim a 57-48 victory and improve to 2-0 on the season.

James Anderson led the Eagles with 30 points and 17 rebounds, with Izaak Frantom and Colt Tanner each scoring seven points.

“I was very proud of our young men. We really grew up defensively tonight,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “If we want to be good, we will continue to improve on the defensive end. I’m proud of our kids.”

Troy Christian hosts Jefferson Friday in its home opener.

Lehman 62,

Newton 59

SIDNEY —The Newton Indians rallied to take the lead heading into the fourth quarter in new coach Gavin Spitler’s debut, but Lehman (1-1) was able to retake control and hang on for a 62-59 victory Saturday night.

Three Indians (0-1) were in double figures. Klayson Wehrley led the way with 15 points, Treg Jackson added 13, Ryan Mollette scored 11 and Chet Jamison chipped in eight.

Kameron Lee led the Cavaliers with 25 points.

Newton travels to Russia Tuesday.

Other scores: Fairlawn 61, Bradford 29

Girls basketball score: West Liberty-Salem 62, Miami East (3-2) 55.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.